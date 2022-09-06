Matt Wilson Returning to CCM Racing at Kansas Speedway

After making his ARCA Menards Series debut earlier this season at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Arkansas native Matt Wilson will be returning to the seat of the No. 7 CCM Racing car for this weekend’s Kansas 150.

Wilson started 15th and finished 12th in his first career start back in May, just a couple of weeks after earning a top-10 in his ARCA Menards Series East debut at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

“I am looking forward to my third ARCA race of 2022,” said Wilson. “I’ve notched top 15 and top 10 finishes and I’m going to Kansas with the goal of a top-five run. I am grateful to the CCM Racing team for all of their hard work and would also like to thank R.A. Wilson, Laravel, Krisell & Jennings Agency, Co Eyewear, and Two Friends Golf for coming on board as well as RedTide Canopies and Coble Enterprises for their continued support.”

CCM Racing most recently competed at Kansas Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series in October of 2021 with team owner Eric Caudell behind the wheel.

The 100-lap Kansas 150 will take place on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at 7:00PM ET and will be broadcast on MAVTV, FloRacing, MRN, SiriusXM (XM channel 391, online channel 981), and ARCARacing.com.

CCM Racing PR