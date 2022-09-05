Intense Race for Louis-Philippe Montour at Ctmp

The NASCAR Pinty's Series converged at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) last Sunday for the traditional Labour Day long weekend event. It was also the last race of the season for Louis-Philippe Montour at the wheel of the #13 Kamloop | GL Électricité-Automatisation | Gestion Or Concept car prepared by Dumoulin Competition for his fifth road course event this season.

The Saturday morning practice session was a learning experience for Louis-Philippe Montour; “It was my first run on a dry CTMP track”, he says, as there had been a torrential rainstorm at the May round. “We had a basic set-up like when we came here to practice in the spring. Dumoulin Competition worked very hard during testing to give me a car that suited my driving style.”

In late Saturday afternoon, the driver of the #13 Kamloop | GL Électricité-Automatisation | Gestion Or Concept car, qualified 13th for the WeatherTech 200 scheduled for Sunday afternoon. “It's a long race and it's a track I'm very comfortable on. We'll be working our way up through the field as we have been doing all season,” according to the driver.

Louis-Philippe Montour's objective was to finish the year in style by repeating his top-5 finish of last May. He was well on his way to achieving this objective when a competitor ran into the back of his car late in the race.

“We had a great start to the race and were up to 7th by lap 11. We took advantage of this to pit on lap 13 for fuel, but the stop took longer than expected and we lost 12 positions.”

Louis-Philippe Montour started his second climb towards the leaders with determination, “I was able to get up to 9th position, using strategy and patience. Then I had some good battles with the drivers around me.”

“However, an incident at the end of the race prevented us from reaching our goal,” he explained. “A competitor hit my rear bumper, turning the rear bodywork into a drag chute. We lost a lot of speed on the straight, as CTMP is a fast track where it's important to have effective aerodynamics, which I didn't have.”

After showing great speed in the early part of the race, Louis-Philippe Montour still finished 15th despite the late-race damage to his car inflicted by another driver. “It was a great experience; I loved my season. I'm very happy and above all proud to have brought the car back in one piece,” he concluded.

Louis-Philippe Montour PR