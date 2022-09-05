ARCA Menards Series at DuQuoin - Start Time Moved up to 5 pm ET/4 pm CT

Due to the persistent threat of inclement weather, the ARCA Menards Series Rust-Oleum Automotive Finishes 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds will now start at 5:00 pm ET/4:00 pm CT. The command to fire engines will be at 4:01 pm CT with the green flag to follow at 4:08 pm CT. The practice/qualifying session that had been set for 3:30 pm CT has been cancelled, and the starting lineup will be set by current ARCA Menards Series owner points standings per the ARCA rule book, with Jesse Love on the General Tire Pole.