Louis-Philippe Dumoulin Just Short of a Podium Finish in the “Weathertech 200”

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team put on a typical "Dumoulin" cerebral performance on Sunday, finishing fourth in the WeatherTech 200 at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP).

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin was quick in Saturday morning's practice, setting the third quickest time. In qualifying, a 0.4 sec gap behind pole position placed Louis-Philippe Dumoulin sixth on the very tight grid. “Our car was set up to be optimal over long runs.” The WeatherTech 200 race at CTMP is 51 laps long, which is one of the reasons why the teams prepare cars that allow the drivers to still pass competitors at the end of the race.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin's bet paid off as the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car finished the event at the foot of the podium in a race that was up to the usual standard of the Ontario track, which always hosts exciting shows.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin started his rise through the leaders in the early laps. A caution period allowed him to visit the pits for fuel and tires. Starting in 13th position, he made his way up to the leaders, taking advantage of the fights for position among them that slows the competitors down and allowed the experienced driver to close the gaps and move up through the tight pack.

By the end of the race, all eyes were on Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and on the #18 who had a clean battle. The #17 invited himself to the game and on lap 45, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin got the better of the #18.

“We wanted to gain more positions on the restarts,” said Louis-Philippe Dumoulin after the race. “We fought long and hard with the #18 and when the overtaking was completed, we moved on and gained another position.”

He went on to explain that; “Given one more lap, we could have finished on the podium. We had the speed to fight with the cars ahead of us. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin passed the #20 car with three laps to go in the race.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin was keen to highlight the excellent work of the Dumoulin Competition team; “I'm proud of our team, we made effective pit stops. We will come back stronger next year because we are not done yet,” concluded the driver who is still hungry for victory.

Last race of the season: Delaware Speedway (Delaware, Ontario - September 25, 2022)

The team is busy preparing the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car for the Delaware Speedway oval that will close out the 2022 NASCAR Pinty's Series season. Join us for what promises to be an action-packed finale.

PPP PR