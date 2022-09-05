Second Place for Kevin Lacroix at Ctmp!

Kevin Lacroix almost claimed another win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this Sunday, as NASCAR Pinty's concluded their last road course event of the season.

The driver of the #74 Lacroix Tuning | NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline. car finished second after this fiery race. "With the championship race so close, I needed this win," said Kevin Lacroix after the race.

He was well on his way to climbing on the top step of the podium after setting the fastest time in Saturday morning's practice session and 3rd in qualifying.

At the start of the WeatherTech 200, Lacroix took the lead after just a few laps. Leading the field, Lacroix built a comfortable lead that melted during the first caution. Taking advantage of the caution flag, half of the field came down pit road, first for fuel, then a second time for the left side tires, and a third time for the right side tires.

The then race leader Andrew Ranger opted for a different strategy, staying on track. Starting 9th, Lacroix worked his way up to 3rd, where he was stuck behind Andrew Ranger and Marc-Antoine Camirand for a while before claiming second place.

The race had two more cautions. The last one spiced up the battle for the win with a few laps to go. Lacroix started in the second position and had to overtake Camirand while watching out for Gary Klutt behind. Camirand took advantage of the fight between Lacroix and Klutt to pull a gap. However, with two laps remaining, Lacroix was able to catch up with his main competitor. The 51-lap race ended with Lacroix in second place.

"Marc-Antoine (Camirand) did not make any mistakes during the race," explained the driver of the #74 NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline | Lacroix Tuning car. "It was hard to fight against him, but we had a great car, especially at the end. I wish the race would have lasted longer, but he deserved the win, and we are happy with 2nd place!"

Kevin Lecroix PR