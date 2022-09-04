ARCA Menards Series Rust-Oleum Automotive Finishes 100 Postponed Until Monday

The ARCA Menards Series Rust-Oleum Automotive Finishes 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds has been postponed due to adverse track conditions. Two days of persistent rain has left the entire fairgrounds property saturated and despite the efforts of the Track Enterprises and DuQuoin State Fair officials, the decision was made to postpone.

The Rust-Oleum Automotive Finishes 100 will be moved to Labor Day, Monday, September 5 and will be part of a same-day doubleheader with the USAC Silver Crown Series. Monday’s tentative schedule calls for the USAC race to start at 1 pm CT, with ARCA Menards Series practice and race to follow.

The race will be shown live on MAVTV and streamed live on FloRacing. For ticket information, please visit TrackEnterprises.com. For complete event information, including live timing & scoring, please visit ARCARacing.com. Follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates.

ARCA PR