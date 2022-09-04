Moore Charges Back to Finish Fourth in Portland

Cole Moore overcame an adventurous Portland 100 on Saturday afternoon, charging back to a fourth-place finish in the ARCA Menards Series West round eight on the 1.967-mile road course.

Moore was driving the No. 99 Adaptive One Chevrolet SS for Bill McAnally Racing. His rookie teammate Landen Lewis earned his fourth top 10 of the season, as well, in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS.

Moore rolled off third and Lewis rolled off fourth after time trials. The top five cars lined up in a close formation before a caution flag fell as Lewis drove into third past Moore. The teammates raced side-by-side on the restart with Moore taking over third on Lap 9.

Moore then made a nice pass for second into Turn 1 on Lap 13. Lewis followed suit a few laps later to take third. The caution fell on Lap 23 for debris, with Moore running second and Lewis running third. The caution led into the halfway break for adjustments on pit road.

The restart proved tumultuous for Moore as he was crowded off the edge of the track and fell back to eighth position. The field bunched up again for a stalled car and Moore pitted during the caution for repairs. Lewis challenged for the lead briefly, but had to pit as well. Both BMR drivers lost laps in the pits, but were able to rejoin the action.

Moore got his lap back and charged into second position on Lap 39. Although he had to serve a subsequent pass-through penalty for a restart violation, he was able to battle his way back up to finish fourth. Lewis returned three laps behind and ultimately finished ninth.

Guests from NAPA Portland enjoyed VIP experiences, featuring garage tours and suites at the track. BMR participated in a special event at the Wilson’s NAPA AUTO PARTS store in Tualatin, Oregon on Friday. Team owner Bill McAnally accompanied Lewis and Moore, who greeted guests and signed autographs.

Lewis’ No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet honored Tony and Gail Wilson and Wilson’s NAPA AUTO PARTS on the roof. PJM Auto LLC and owner Paul Martinson were featured on the No. 99 Adaptive One Chevrolet.

BMR PR