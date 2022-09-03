Chevrolet Racing in Ntt Indycar Series at Portland: Scott McLaughlin Puts Chevy on Pole

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN, NO. 3 FREIGHTLINER TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, POLE WINNER: “Credit to everyone at Team Penske. We weren’t great here last year but we’ve come back here with three hotrods. We’re all pushing each other – Will (Power), Josef (Newgarden) and myself. To get pole is obviously a great thing. The Freightliner Chevy feels good. The Chevy power is great. I’m looking forward to the race tomorrow.”

RACING FOR A CHAMPIONSHIP VS. HELPING TEAMMATES: “We know the rules. We’re Penske drivers. We know that when we get employed what we need to do. When the team wins, we all win. For me, I’ve just got to focus on what I’m doing. If I can be at the front and take points off others by winning the race, that’s exactly what we want to do. Until I’m mathematically out of it, I want to keep going hard and keep trying to win races. I’m feeling really good in the car. We’re building on to really good things for next year. I’m really proud of this group. These guys and these gals work very hard and I’m very proud of them. It’s a really big testament to them.”

CONFIDENCE COMPARED TO PORTLAND A YEAR AGO: “I’m just a different man, I guess in some ways. This time last year, I was a little bit confused to where I wanted to be in terms of the car setup. We finally clicked toward the end. I’m really proud. This Freightline Chevy feels good. I feel good in the car, and I can’t wait until tomorrow.”

GM PR