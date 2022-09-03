Indian Motorcycle Adds New eFTR Mini Color

Indian Motorcycle announced a new colorway for its popular electric youth bike, the eFTR Mini. With the introduction of “Podium Pink,” youth riders now have a choice to fit ride a bike that better matches their personality -- whether they prefer the authentic Race Replica design or the new fun and vibrant pink colorway.
eFTR Mini allows motorcyclists to hand down their passion and love for riding to children 8 and up with an option uniquely suited to smaller, entry-level riders. When compared to the eFTR Jr., the eFTR Mini is smaller and lighter – making it even more approachable and accessible to youth riders just learning to ride. The eFTR Mini features a flat-track inspired number plate, rear brakes with confidence-inspiring control, long-range rechargeable battery, and two ride modes.