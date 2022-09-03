Saturday, Sep 03

Indian Motorcycle Adds New eFTR Mini Color

Racing News
Indian Motorcycle Adds New eFTR Mini Color

Indian Motorcycle announced a new colorway for its popular electric youth bike, the eFTR Mini. With the introduction of “Podium Pink,” youth riders now have a choice to fit ride a bike that better matches their personality -- whether they prefer the authentic Race Replica design or the new fun and vibrant pink colorway. 

 

eFTR Mini allows motorcyclists to hand down their passion and love for riding to children 8 and up with an option uniquely suited to smaller, entry-level riders. When compared to the eFTR Jr., the eFTR Mini is smaller and lighter – making it even more approachable and accessible to youth riders just learning to ride. The eFTR Mini features a flat-track inspired number plate, rear brakes with confidence-inspiring control, long-range rechargeable battery, and two ride modes.  

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

