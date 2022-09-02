Andretti Global is heading to the Hoosier state

Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, has announced today that the team has chosen Fishers, Indiana, to be the future home of its universal motorsports headquarters. The team intends to build a 575,000 square-foot facility that will occupy approximately 90-acres alongside the up-and-coming Nickel Plate Trail, the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and near the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. The new global headquarters would add up to 500 jobs to the local community by early 2026. The $200 million facility is planned to serve as the headquarters of Andretti’s global commercial functions and the base of operations for the team’s current NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights and IMSA programs and other future racing initiatives. In addition to housing day-to-day operations for the racing team, the building will be home to the advanced research and development of Andretti Technologies. The collaborative campus will feature modern technologies and create a work-life environment for the benefit of our team, fans and partners. The new campus will give Andretti Global the opportunity to welcome the community and race fans from around the world through involvement with the Fishers Parks Nature First program, planned indoor amphitheater and a museum and innovation center that will preserve and showcase the Andretti legacy and inspire the future of motorsports. Planning is underway on the new facility, with construction expected to begin in the fall of 2022, pending all relevant approvals. The building is projected to be operational by 2025. The team, led by Michael Andretti, operates worldwide in seven racing championships and across eight types of motorsport with 17 full-time drivers. Andretti first became a team owner in 2003 after retiring from his full-time driving career. Nearly two decades later, Andretti has built a diverse, global enterprise competing at the highest levels of motorsport and reaching all five habitable continents. In his time as a team owner, Andretti has collected 17 championship titles and 252 race wins – including five Indianapolis 500 victories, victory at the Bathurst 1000, a Sebring 12 Hour title and wins in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and Extreme E series. Pending approval of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors, the IEDC will commit an investment in Andretti Autosport of up to $19 million in the form of conditional tax credits and up to $125,000 in training grants based on the company’s plans to invest in its Indiana operations. The city of Fishers has approved additional incentives.

MICHAEL ANDRETTI, CHAIRMAN & CEO, ANDRETTI GLOBAL:

“Indiana holds an important place in the history of racing, and in my career as a driver and an owner; I’m happy to confirm that the Racing Capital of the World will continue to be the home of our global racing efforts for a long time to come. We’re excited about our plans for the new campus and looking forward to becoming a part of the Fishers community. “Over the past 20 years, I’ve worked to expand our operations and I’m proud of our steps to create a diverse racing portfolio. Our current facility has served us well. Our team has expanded in both competition and commercial areas and our people deserve the best environment and resources available. I’m excited to have so many of our teams under one roof as we continue to build and grow. For us, it’s about more than just having somewhere to work on the cars; it’s about having a global motorsport home and sharing that with our people, our fans and our sponsors to advance the sport and leave a lasting legacy.”



MARISSA ANDRETTI, VICE PRESIDENT, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT / MANAGING DIRECTOR, ANDRETTI TECHNOLOGIES:

“Beyond being the base of operations and nerve center for our global teams, we’re building a destination where everyone can feel like part of the Andretti family. We are looking forward to our new headquarters serving as a gathering place for our team members and the community. Our employees are the heart of our business and our most valuable asset. It’s important to us that we create an engaging, campus culture and environment where we feel we can have longevity in our careers. Racing can be more than a job; it’s a way of life, and we’re working to build a sense of community beyond the workplace.”



ERIC J. HOLCOMB, GOVERNOR, STATE OF INDIANA:

“Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth here will only further cement our state’s leadership position in Motorsports and STEM related pursuits. This new campus will not only bring new, exciting employment opportunities and serve as an asset for one of our fastest growing communities but will also show just how much this living legacy, one of the most globally iconic brands known, continues to invest in the future of our great state.”



BRAD CHAMBERS, INDIANA SECRETARY OF COMMERCE:

“I am excited to celebrate this legendary racing family of entrepreneurs in their competitive quest to innovate in the global racing industry. Indiana continues to demonstrate leadership in this sector as well as its position as a premier destination for automotive, speed and mobility-focused industries.”



SCOTT FADNESS, MAYOR, CITY OF FISHERS, INDIANA:

“Partnering with Andretti to bring an incredible mix of innovation, visitor experiences and a commitment to the local community is a dream come true for this special property at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. Fishers will be a welcomed home for the future of Andretti, and I look forward to celebrating their successes together.”



STEVE DILLINGER, VICE PRESIDENT, INDIANAPOLIS AIRPORT AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS / VICE PRESIDENT, HAMILTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS:

“This is just one more of the great things that can happen, when the Government and the private sector work together. The Indianapolis Airport Authority, working with Mayor Fadness and Fishers, along with Hamilton County and the Andretti team, have created a relationship that is a win-win for all involved.”



MARIO RODRIGUEZ, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, INDIANAPOLIS AIRPORT AUTHORITY:

“In 2015, the Indianapolis Airport Authority and the City of Fishers partnered to maximize the use of this land and thus increase to an even greater level the quality of life for residents of Fishers. We are so pleased Andretti chose this location and supports the vision for this vital part of Fishers and the iconic team that leads this great effort.”