Exciting Changes Coming to 2023 Trans Am National and Western Championship Schedules

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli announces its 2023 schedule for its National Championship and Western Championship seasons with 13 and eight events, respectively. The new schedule includes some exciting additions and changes, including the return of classic and historic venues and a new two-race challenge on the West Coast.

Trans Am National Championship to Visit New Orleans, Detroit, Indianapolis and St. Louis Next Season, Will Once Again Contest

11 TA/XGT/SGT/GT Events and 12 TA2 Races

The National Championship schedule will begin and end as it has in years past, kicking off the 2023 season at Sebring International Raceway (February 23-26) and culminating at Circuit of The Americas (November 2-5). These two events at premier tracks have historically drawn high car counts and large crowds of spectators.

After Sebring, the series will return to an old favorite, NOLA Motorsports Park, located outside of New Orleans on March 9-12. The event will mark the first time the series has visited the circuit since 2016. Next, Trans Am will again be hosted by Road Atlanta (March 23-26) and Lime Rock Park (May 26-29). The TA2 class then embarks on a standalone event at the Detroit Grand Prix (June 2-3), which returns to downtown Detroit for the first time since 1991 on a new 1.7-mile, 10-turn street circuit through the heart of Motor City. The TA2 class last raced with the Detroit Grand Prix in 2019, when the event was held on Belle Isle.

TA and the XGT/SGT/GT production classes will then get their own standalone race, visiting the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (June 15-18) for the first time since 2019. Next on the docket, TA and the production classes will reunite with TA2 for championship rounds at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (June 22-25) and Road America (July 6-9). TA2 then holds its second standalone event when the series returns to the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix street course in Nashville for its third-annual running August 3-5.

All classes will come together for the remainder of the season, returning to Watkins Glen International (September 6-10), and then visiting World Wide Technology Raceway (September 22-24) in the St. Louis area. Trans Am last ran on the original St. Louis International Raceway on the same property in 1985, but will now run the infield road course constructed in 1996, inside of the oval where NASCAR and IndyCar compete.

The series will next head to VIRginia International Raceway for its penultimate event (October 5-8) before closing out the season at a combined National and Western Championship finale at COTA, where the series’ annual banquet will also be held.

“We are extremely happy with how our 2023 schedule came together,” said Trans Am president John Clagett. “We are always looking for ways to diversify the tracks that our series visits. The 2023 schedule will challenge our competitors, expand our reach into geographic areas with passionate motorsports fanbases, and grow our footprint within the United States. We have added some historic venues where our series has put on exciting shows in the past, and we are revisiting the St. Louis market for the first time since 1985 at what is a first-class entertainment facility. We think that both our competitors and fans will be very pleased with the changes we’ve made.”