SVRA Boasts Biggest Schedule Yet for 2023

The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announces its 2023 schedule, featuring 22 events at premier venues across the country. The series returns to some of the most historic tracks in the United States, while revisiting some facilities after multi-decade absences and adding in a first-time venue with World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) near St. Louis.

“I’m really proud of how everything came together for next year,” said Tony Parella, CEO of SVRA. “Every year, SVRA keeps getting bigger, and this will be our boldest schedule yet. We’re still a small company, so to host 22 events from coast to coast is a really big deal. There are so many great venues on the calendar for 2023, and it’s exciting to say that we will have a presence in every region of the United States. We look forward to returning to some old favorites with Thunderhill and Summit Point, and we’re very excited to introduce SVRA to the motorsports fans in St. Louis when we make our debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in September. It’s certain to be a great season.”

With a tentative date at Auto Club Speedway in early February, the 2023 SVRA season will be in full swing by the time the series rolls in to Sebring International Raceway, February 23-26. With back-to-back-to-back events, SVRA will leave Sebring to head to its first “new” event of the season at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Willows, Calif. The trip to Thunderhill will mark SVRA’s return after 10 years, as the organization last visited the facility in 2013. Then, it’s off to the Big Easy to race at NOLA Motorsports Park.

From there, SVRA will follow its traditional spring and summer schedule, starting with a stop at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in late March. Competitors will once again have an opportunity to race back-to-back weekends in California; first with a stop at Sonoma Raceway (April 27-30) and one week later at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Next, the series travels to Elkhart Lake to race at the iconic Road America before spending Memorial Day weekend at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Conn.

During the summer months, SVRA will race everywhere from Washington to New Jersey, with many stops in between. A June 9-11 trip to Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Wash., kicks off the summer, before back-to-back weekends in the Midwest. Competitors can take on the prestigious Indianapolis Motor Speedway over Father’s Day weekend, and then head four hours east to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to compete in SVRA’s 42nd-annual Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio. From there, it’s another trip to the Pacific Northwest to visit Portland International Raceway, before going all the way east to New Jersey Motorsports Park.

In August, SVRA will return to West Virginia’s Summit Point Motorsports Park for the first time since the early 2000s in another “new” event. The series will once again spend Labor Day weekend at Willow Springs International Raceway, before returning to Watkins Glen International for its annual Historic Grand Prix weekend, September 6-10.

SVRA will kick off the fall season with its inaugural trip to WWTR, September 22-24. From there, the series will see three events over two weekends, first visiting VIRginia International Raceway (October 5-8), and then hosting a dual-event weekend with the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival and the Utah SpeedTour at Utah Motorsports Campus.

SVRA will close out its 2023 season with the traditional U.S. Vintage Racing National Championship at Circuit of The Americas, November 2-5. The event will not only bring everyone together to celebrate the season’s champions with the annual awards banquet, but drivers will also compete for the coveted, limited-edition Bell Racing commemorative gold helmets.

SVRA’s 2022 season resumes next week with the Willow Springs SpeedTour and Driver’s School, September 2-4.