2023 IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Schedule Finalized

IMSA today unveiled the finalized six-event, 12-race schedule for the inaugural season of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – featuring LMP3 prototypes or GT4 machinery in what will be called the GSX class – that kicks off in 2023.

Events at Daytona International Speedway and Lime Rock Park have been added to the schedule, while the previously announced event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has been removed from the series calendar.

The Daytona event will serve as the season opener, running on the weekend of Jan. 20-22 as part of the annual Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway. From there, the series will make its way to Sebring International Raceway on March 11-12 as part of the FIA World Endurance Championship Prologue weekend, kicking off the Super Sebring event culminating with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park wraps up the first half of the VP Racing SportsCar Championship season as a companion to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event on the weekend of July 7-9. The series will then join the WeatherTech Championship GT classes and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR class at Lime Rock’s famed, 1.5-mile bullring on July 21-22.

VIRginia International Raceway will host the penultimate event of the season on Aug. 25-27, with the season finale slated for Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 11-14 as part of the Motul Petit Le Mans event.

All VP Racing SportsCar Challenge events will feature two, 45-minute races per weekend with a single driver in each car. Drivers must be rated either Silver or Bronze on the FIA Driver Categorization list.