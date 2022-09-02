Jake Dennis signs extension with Avalanche Andretti Formula E

Jake and Andretti began their relationship in 2020 when the 25-year-old Brit caught the eye of the outfit's management during an intensive selection process encompassing several test sessions. Jake was quick to make an impression during his debut season in the FIA Formula E World Championship, winning two races and finishing third in the Driver’s World Championship standings.
Building upon the strong two-year relationship between Andretti Formula E and the British driver, Dennis will extend his partnership with the team as they head into the Generation 3 era, powered by Porsche.
Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman, Andretti Autosport, said:
"Keeping Jake a part of Avalanche Andretti FE is a great step for our success as a team heading into Season 9. Jake has been a successful driver and leader over the past two years with our team, and we are looking forward to this continuing into Season 9 and beyond. This step is a continuation of building Avalanche Andretti FE towards consistency to achieve our main mission, to win."
Jake Dennis, Driver, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, said:
Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, said: