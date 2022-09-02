Friday, Sep 02

Lucas Mann Joins Turn 3 Motorsport for Portland Season Finale

Lucas Mann Joins Turn 3 Motorsport for Portland Season Finale

Lucas Mann will join Turn 3 Motorsport in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship for the season finale at Portland International Raceway this weekend. After a brief karting career, the 16-year-old California-born racer competed in the F4 US Championship last year, consistently finishing in the top-ten in his first season of car racing. Eager to continue his momentum and gain racing experience, Mann then began testing a USF2000 car with the goal of joining the Road to Indy. Mann will drive the #34 T3M car for his USF2000 series debut alongside teammates Christian Weir and Spike Kohlbecker for the triple-header event.

Lucas Mann set to make USF2000 debut at PIR
#34 Lucas Mann // USF2000 Championship

“I’ve been watching the series all year and am very excited to get in the USF2000 car for my first weekend on the Road to Indy. I look forward to working with Peter Dempsey and learning as much as I can from him given his experience. Portland International Raceway looks like it could produce some awesome battles, and I can’t wait to get on track.”
#32 Christian Weir // USF2000 Championship
ProFlo / Ferguson / eComfort.com

“I’m excited for this weekend’s season finale here at Portland International Raceway. It’s a short and flowy circuit, and these last three races are going to be tense with so many drivers in the series still within a shot of the title. This has been close to one of my toughest years of racing, but I hope that I can turn it around into triumph this weekend and get some results.”
#33 Spike Kohlbecker // USF2000 Championship
Ignite Autosport / Margay Racing / TierPoint / PSL / RSolution / TrueTitle / Ruckus Racing / Messmer Cares / Alvear / Cfx 

“This year has definitely gone by quickly. I’m happy to say I’ve learned a lot as a driver this year. I’m also very happy to give it my all in the last race weekend of the season. We’ve got three races to try to get some results, so I’m looking forward to getting out there. Hope to see you at the track!”
Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires drivers Josh Green and Jonathan Browne will be back in the #3 and #2 cars for the three race spectacle around the 1.964-mile, 12-turn road course to vie for more top results to round out the season.
#2 Jonathan Browne // Indy Pro 2000 Championship
Human Centred Movement / CRPS Awareness

“I’m really looking forward to getting back out this week at Portland. It’s been a bit of a break since the last time I was in the car, so we will need to dial it all back in quickly and have some good practice sessions to get us in the right spot for qualifying and the races. Can’t wait to get going!”
#3 Josh Green // Indy Pro Championship
SessionGuardian / Zimperium / Lionfish Tech Advisors / Mark Green / JHG Investments

“I’m really excited to get going in Portland. It’s the first circuit on which I drove a USF2000 car and where I debuted on the Road to Indy, so it has a certain place in my heart. That being said, showing up for the second time at the circuit gives me a competitive edge, and I’m excited to see what results we can produce throughout the weekend!”

“The season finale is always one of the most exciting weekends in racing,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “It will be extremely busy with six races across both series. It’s great to be able to add Luke to the program for this race event. We’re working hard with him to start building our program into the 2023 season. I’m so proud of everything our drivers have done all season. Hopefully we can finish as strongly as possible to keep building for 2023.”

The Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Portland kicks off with testing and practice tomorrow followed by qualifying and two races each for the USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 series. Saturday will host a third and final race for each series to complete the 2022 season. A full weekend schedule is below.
Road to Indy TV
Live streaming for the event can be viewed worldwide on the Road to Indy TV app or on www.indypro2000.com / www.usf2000.com.
To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.
 
