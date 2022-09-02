Lucas Mann Joins Turn 3 Motorsport for Portland Season Finale

|
Lucas Mann will join Turn 3 Motorsport in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship for the season finale at Portland International Raceway this weekend. After a brief karting career, the 16-year-old California-born racer competed in the F4 US Championship last year, consistently finishing in the top-ten in his first season of car racing. Eager to continue his momentum and gain racing experience, Mann then began testing a USF2000 car with the goal of joining the Road to Indy. Mann will drive the #34 T3M car for his USF2000 series debut alongside teammates Christian Weir and Spike Kohlbecker for the triple-header event.