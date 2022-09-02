Friday, Sep 02

Keegan Kincaid Looks to Defend Big 2021 Wins in Crandon Season Finale
Professional off-road racer and 2021 Championship Off-Road Pro 2 title winner Keegan Kincaid will close out his 2022 campaign this weekend with the biggest event of the year, the World Championships at his hometown Crandon International Raceway. After taking both the final race of the COR season last year to earn the series title on Saturday and Sunday’s World Cup race that pit Pro 2s and Pro 4s against one another, Kincaid is aiming for a similar performance this Labor Day weekend to put a strong cap on his season.
 
“It feels great to be heading back home to Crandon!” said Kincaid. “Of course the World Championships are the biggest races of the year for anyone in off-road racing, but to come in as a defending World Cup winner, not to mention all the other great results we had here last year, is extra motivating. Getting back on the box at Bark River got a weight off of our shoulders, and now it’s time to take it to the next level and finish the year strong!”
 
Last year’s Championship Off-Road season finale saw Kincaid at his best. Coming into the weekend on the back foot in points, the driver of the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel Pro 2 did what he had to do to get in position to take the points lead back, returning to the top of the box in the 11th and final round. After a strong yearlong performance that saw him take multiple wins, the math worked out just right for Kincaid to claim the championship by the slimmest of margins. The next day, Kincaid held off a hard-charging field of the best Pro 2 and Pro 4 trucks in the sport to keep the big-money Crandon World Cup trophy in Wisconsin, just hours after claiming third place in the standalone Pro 2 World Championship race.
 
Kincaid enters this weekend’s racing action on a high note, having returned to the podium last time out at Bark River International Raceway last month. After qualifying at the front of the field, Kincaid drew a deep invert that forced him to work his way through the back of the pack to get back to second place. While the results tables haven’t told the entire story of Kincaid’s pace this season, the Bark River performance proved that the #4 team is as competitive as ever going into its most important race of the season.
 
Following a pair of Thursday practice sessions, Kincaid’s Friday begins with the Lucas Oil Labor Day Parade, highlighting the hundreds of short course racers and vehicles on hand for this weekend’s action in Crandon. The Championship Off-Road season finale runs at 5:15PM on Saturday, and will stream live on FloRacing as with all other COR events. Sunday’s coverage will originate from crandonoffroad.com, as Kincaid first runs the Crandon Pro 2 World Championship at 10:15AM before running the Red Bull Crandon World Cup at 5PM.
 
Keegan Kincaid is supported by Lucas Oil, Vision Wheel, Cooper Tire, Battle Approved Motors, Champion Power Equipment, Langlade Ford, Roush Performance Products, Fox Shocks, Impact, Ehren PSP, and VP Racing Fuels. For more information and to stay in the loop, follow Keegan on Facebook and Instagram.
