Keegan Kincaid Looks to Defend Big 2021 Wins in Crandon Season Finale

Last year’s Championship Off-Road season finale saw Kincaid at his best. Coming into the weekend on the back foot in points, the driver of the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel Pro 2 did what he had to do to get in position to take the points lead back, returning to the top of the box in the 11th and final round. After a strong yearlong performance that saw him take multiple wins, the math worked out just right for Kincaid to claim the championship by the slimmest of margins. The next day, Kincaid held off a hard-charging field of the best Pro 2 and Pro 4 trucks in the sport to keep the big-money Crandon World Cup trophy in Wisconsin, just hours after claiming third place in the standalone Pro 2 World Championship race.

Kincaid enters this weekend’s racing action on a high note, having returned to the podium last time out at Bark River International Raceway last month. After qualifying at the front of the field, Kincaid drew a deep invert that forced him to work his way through the back of the pack to get back to second place. While the results tables haven’t told the entire story of Kincaid’s pace this season, the Bark River performance proved that the #4 team is as competitive as ever going into its most important race of the season.