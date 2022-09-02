Friday, Sep 02

Emerson Fittipaldi: Ferrari are starving for a win and I expect Max Verstappen to give his 110 percent at Zandvoort

Friday, Sep 02 19
Motorsport icon Emerson Fittipaldi talked to VegasInsider about the Dutch GP this weekend, tipping Max Verstappen to give it his all.

Here's what he said:

 

  • Ferrari are starving for a win

"If you look back, most of the grands prix, Ferrari is the fastest car on average, through the whole year."

"But the Ferraris are extremely competitive. They need results now. They're starving for a good result. They're starving for a win."

"LeClerc is strong. Carlos is strong for sure."

 

  • Max Verstappen will give his 110 percent at his home race

"Max proved last year that he did a fantastic job (in his home race)."

"When I raced, everytime I raced in my home country, like Interlagos or Rio de Janeiro, the Jacarepagua, I would give my 110 percent."

"I'm sure Max will give his 110 percent."

 

  • It will be a very competitive grand prix - even Sergio Perez can win

 

"I think it would be a very, very competitive Grand Prix with a lot of challenge from Ferrari. 

"Even Checo could do well in that Red Bull car. They won last year. They'll be strong again this year."

 

Fittipaldi was speaking to VegasInsider, and you can find the entire interview here.

