A Decade after Merger Announcement, IMSA Continues Arcing Higher

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Chip Ganassi heard the chatter. In late August 2012, rumors roiled among the essential players in North American sports car racing. Its two sanctioning bodies – GRAND-AM Road Racing and the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) – were considering a merger.
Not long after the gossip surfaced, the news became official. On Sept. 5, 2012, at a press conference in Daytona Beach, the principals of the two series, Jim France and Don Panoz, announced the merger. The split that had fractured the sport for 13 years would end, and the 2014 season would put everyone – teams, manufacturers, drivers and sponsors – on the same page.
Ganassi, whose team had been a force in GRAND-AM, recalls it well. The merger didn’t just save sports car racing, he says. It strengthened it.
“It set the stage for a growth period that we’re still in. That’s my most important takeaway,” Ganassi said. “It was the first building block, the first threshold moment that we went through. The sport is on the precipice of something great now, and (the merger) was the first thing that had to happen. It led to a lot of other great things that otherwise wouldn’t have happened.”
Around the time Ganassi was hearing chatter about a merger, John Doonan, then Mazda’s director of motorsports, was summoned to Novi, Michigan, for a mysterious meeting.
“I didn’t know who was going to be at the meeting and didn’t know what the topic would be,” Doonan said. “But as I was driving up to Novi for the meeting, I got a text message from Scott Atherton saying, ‘FYI, here’s who’s going to be in the meeting: Jim France, Ed Bennett, himself and Don Panoz.’ My heart started racing in a positive way. I had this strange feeling of ‘Could it be?’”
It was. France, the founder of GRAND-AM, and Panoz, who founded ALMS in 1999, were meeting along with Bennett, the CEO of GRAND-AM at the time, and Atherton, then president and CEO of Panoz Motor Sports Group and ALMS, to heal the wounds, put the sport back together, and turn two schedules, specs and rules into one. It was serious news and a serious secret. For Doonan, who eventually became president of the unified sanctioning body under its regenerated name – International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) – the Novi meeting still evokes feelings.
“Not to get sappy, but it was a very emotional meeting for me,” Doonan said. “I started breaking down a little bit when they told me what was happening because I remembered the heyday of IMSA back in the ‘80s and going to places like Road America and Brainerd and Mid-Ohio and seeing what I thought at the time was the best of the best. What came out of that meeting was a massive amount of work by Jim and Don and Scott and Ed to try to get the sport on a path to get to where we’re going to be in ‘23.”
That’s the underlying theme of the upcoming 10-year announcement anniversary. The meeting and what came from it are the foundation for the next meaningful step in IMSA history: the introduction of the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, a hybrid-based, top-tier IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship class that will debut in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
“You had the interest of what’s good for both sides working together, and that eventually led to a category that’s going to be really strong,” said Bobby Rahal, whose team raced in ALMS and continued on with IMSA after the merger. “We haven’t seen this many manufacturers in a major category since the ‘70s. That’s a result of the coming together of the two entities.”
Trepidation Cast Aside as Momentum Grows
While it was a positive development for North American sports car racing, news of the merger wasn’t exclusively greeted with champagne and roses. Some on each side felt their approach was right, the other wrong. Teams were deep-seated in their commitment to Panoz and France, and owners weren’t sure what a merged future might hold.
“The business model worked for me at that time,” said Will Turner, whose Turner Motorsport was successfully entrenched with GRAND-AM. “When I heard of the merger, I was like, ‘Wait a second. What’s going to happen here? What are they going to bring to the table to make my life better and the series better?’”