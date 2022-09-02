Red Bull KTM Announces Two-Year Contract Extension With Kody Kopp

KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce that Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER championship points leader Kody Kopp has signed a two-year deal to remain with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team through the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track championship.

In only his first season with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, the 17-year-old has amassed six Parts Unlimited AFT Singles wins and a pair of runner-up finishes in 2022, carrying a comfortable championship points lead into the final four rounds of racing.

Kody Kopp: “I am overjoyed to be extending my commitment with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for another two years. This team has been nothing short of a dream to ride for – the bike suits my riding style and the team suits me personally. I’m excited to show what I’m capable of in coming years and can’t thank KTM enough for this amazing opportunity!”

Chris Fillmore – Red Bull KTM Team Manager: “I think Kody’s results really speak for themselves this season. He entered into the team at 17-years-old with only one full AFT season under his belt, so I would say he’s exceeded my expectations so far. The drive and talent are evident from watching him on the track and he’s also quite mature and thorough away from the racetrack. We’re glad to have him on-board and look forward to seeing him grow and develop to his full potential with the KTM brand.”

For more information on the American Flat Track Championship, please visit their website https://www.americanflattrack.com.