Last Road circuit of the season for Jean-Philippe “Bergy” Bergeron

This weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, the driver of the number one Ford Mustang will make his last road course appearance of the season for the Weathertech 200. Twenty-six drivers are expected at the start line of the 51 laps (200 kilometers) race on Sunday. Bergeron did quite well in his first appearance on this track last May. He started 14th and finished ninth. “After last week’s heartbreaking retirement in front of my fans at ICAR Mirabel, I have to bounce back strongly this weekend for the penultimate race of the season,” said Bergeron who has been unlucky since his NASCAR Pinty’s Series debut. Last weekend, Bergeron’s car suffered an electrical system failure and retired shortly before the halfway point on lap 32.

Currently second in the rookie championship at 51 points behind Brandon Watson, and 10th in the general championship, the driver from Saint-Donat in Lanaudière is looking forward to giving it his all this weekend. “The CTMP track is very technical. With its ten turns and the top speeds that can be reached, it is a big challenge for me, but I am confident. With a good race strategy and a good car, all hopes are allowed,” concludes the driver.

JP Bergeron PR