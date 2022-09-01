Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Darlington Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Allmendinger has one top-10 finish and has led 35 laps at Darlington in the NXS

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 278 laps, recorded three wins, 11 top five and 20 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger is currently the only full-time NXS driver averaging a top-10 finish (6.56) "Darlington is such a tough race track to master. The last time we raced there in the spring, we didn’t quite have the grip and speed we needed, but still came away with a top-10 finish. I think we were able to learn a lot from that, and hopefully that shows this weekend." - AJ Allmendinger on Darlington