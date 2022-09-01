Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Darlington Raceway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley has made three starts at Darlington, earning a third-place finish with Kaulig Racing there earlier this year
- He has earned one top five, two top 10s and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022
- Haley has led 28 laps in the 2022 season
"I’m really looking forward to heading back to Darlington, where we got our best finish of the season earlier this year. Our finish in Daytona was disappointing, but it wasn’t indicative of the strong run we had all day. That gives us some confidence heading back to Darlington, where we were extremely competitive at earlier in the season."
- Justin Haley on Darlington