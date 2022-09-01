GMS Racing ARCA DuQuoin Preview

Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, a one-mile flat dirt racing surface.

- Sunday's Rust-Oleum Automotive Finishes 100 will be race 16 of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season. Dye is second in series point standings, 11 from the lead.

- Dye finished seventh in his inaugural dirt track start two weeks ago at the Springfield mile. The same GMS Racing chassis will be used this weekend at DuQuoin, as was used on the Springfield, Illinois dirt track.

- The Daytona Beach, Florida driver, Dye, has compiled nine top-five finishes through 15 ARCA races, with 13 top-tens and one General Tire Pole Award.

- Chevrolet Accessories will adorn the hood of Dye's black No. 43 car, with additional sponsorship from Solar-Fit, Race to Stop Suicide, and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

- The September 4th ARCA Menards Series 100-lap race will air live on MAVTV and FloRacing, beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account (@danieldye43) on race day.