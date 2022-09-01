Louis-Philippe Dumoulin Aiming at a Win in the “Weathertech 200” at Ctmp

The final round of the NASCAR Pinty's Series run on a road course takes place this weekend at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP). As the season draws to a close, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team are aiming for a fifth win at the legendary Ontario track.

The stakes are high as Louis-Philippe Dumoulin's main partner, WeatherTech Canada, is the presenting sponsor of the event, the WeatherTech 200. “It adds a lot of excitement to the race,” said the driver of the #47 car. “WeatherTech has partnered with us since 2012 and we are proud that they are so involved in motor racing. This is extra motivation for us to go for the win on Sunday.”

The veteran driver went on to say, “I really enjoy the track and the layout suits my driving style. Our goal of winning the championship changed over the season, as we ran into some difficulties. What we are living through this season is part of a learning process to make sure that we come back stronger next year. We want to finish this season on a positive note, with two wins.”

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has an impressive track record at CTMP, having achieved seven podium finishes including four wins on the 2.6-mile track in the rolling hills East of Toronto. Last year, he took one of those victories in an action-packed race where he moved into the lead just before the halfway point and kept it all the way to a clean win.

Earlier this past May, in the first race of the season at CTMP, the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car started from the pole position. However, the race did not go as planned, as a racing incident slowed the car and prevented Louis-Philippe Dumoulin from moving back up to the lead after his pit stops.

He is looking forward to another win in the WeatherTech 200. The green flag will be waved at 1:05 pm. Before that, fans will have the opportunity to meet the drivers at 11:00 am on Sunday morning at the NASCAR Pinty's Series Trailer.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin PR