Carson Kvapil earns pole for Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Solid Rock Carriers CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour points leader Carson Kvapil wanted to make sure he was the one to lead the field to the green flag at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

With a blistering time of 19.485, Kvapil earned the pole for Wednesday’s Window World 125 in a talented, 30-car field that includes his boss and NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will line up sixth on the grid.

Earnhardt Jr. is driving a scheme that pays tribute to the No. 3 Sun Drop car that he ran while developing his skills in Late Model Stock competition. The two-time Daytona 500 set the fastest time during the first practice session on Tuesday evening but will not have to go far to reach Kvapil at the front.

Joining Kvapil on the front row for the historic event will be Corey Heim. A winner in the LMSC Tour at Hickory Motor Speedway back in 2020, Heim is now a part-time competitor in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports, where he already has two wins this year.

Kaden Honeycutt, who won two LMSC Tour races in 2021, will search for his first win of the year from the third position. Rounding out the Top 5 are Carter Langley and two-time Langley Speedway track champion Brenden Queen.

Other notable names in the 30-car field include 2016 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 winner Mike Looney, who ended qualifying in the ninth position. Bobby McCarty, who is a three-time champion in the LMSC Tour, starts in the 11th position.

The Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro is set to get going at approximately 7:30 p.m. this evening. The complete starting lineup can be found below.

Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in

Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212.

Window World 125 Starting Lineup:

Row 1: #8 Carson Kvapil- 19.485 #78 Corey Heim- 19.512

Row 2: #12 Kaden Honeycutt- 19.521 #5 Carter Langley- 19.537

Row 3: #03 Brenden Queen- 19.558 #3 Dale Earnhardt Jr.- 19.562

Row 4: #16 Chad McCumbee- 19.563 #14 Jared Fryar- 19.601

Row 5: #87 Mike Looney- 19.618 #81 Mini Tyrrell- 19.620

Row 6: #22 Bobby McCarty- 19.625 #21 Stefan Parsons- 19.633

Row 7: #71 Katie Hettinger- 19.638 #77 Connor Hall- 19.660

Row 8: #2r Braden Rogers- 19.662 #91 Jonathan Shafer- 19.674

Row 9: #95 Jacob Heafner- 19.683 #44 Conner Jones- 19.723

Row 10: #1 Andrew Grady- 19.726 #24 Mason Diaz- 19.751

Row 11: #43 William Sawalich- 19.762 #2 Brandon Pierce- 19.799

Row 12: #28 Connor Mosack- 19.800 #4w Dylon Wilson- 19.836

Row 13: #29 Bryan Reedy- 19.869 #8b Chase Burrow- 19.879

Row 14: #32 Zack Miracle- 19.959 #34 Pat Rachels- 20.109

Row 15: #10 Janson Marchbanks- 20.198 #4 Hayden Swank- 20.380

