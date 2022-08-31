BMR Makes Second Portland ARCA West Stop

Bill McAnally Racing and the ARCA Menards Series West will finish its three-race slate of road courses on the 2022 calendar, competing at Portland International Raceway in Saturday’s Portland 100.

This will be the second visit to Portland for the series, with BMR bringing a pair of Chevrolet SS machines back to the Pacific Northwest stop on the tour.

The NTT IndyCar Series will also be racing during the busy weekend on the 1.967-mile, 12-turn circuit. Weather forecasts call for highs in the 80s and partly cloudy, a stark contrast to the monsoon-like conditions during the June visit to the venue.

Clearer skies could lead to a clearer run towards the top of the championship for Granite Bay, California’s Cole Moore – driving the No. 99 Adaptive One Chevrolet SS. He finished 11th on the wet Portland track in June. In last year’s Portland event, he led 10 laps, after qualifying fifth fastest – but was caught up in an incident on the final lap and finished 12th.

He enters Saturday’s race within striking distance of the championship, while having some unfinished business on the road course events in the series. He also challenged for the victory at the winding Sonoma Raceway in June. In the most recent series race, Moore led 60 laps at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington.

His rookie teammate, Landen Lewis, has also shined turning left and right. Lewis qualified on the outside pole at Sonoma Raceway in June, then led the way for seven laps. He will be making his Portland debut, driving the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS. Lewis finished sixth at Evergreen, boosting his 2022 mark in the series to four starts, one win, two top-five, and three top-10 finishes.

Guests from NAPA Portland will be in attendance and will enjoy VIP experiences, such as garage tours and suites at the track. BMR will participate in a special event at the Wilson’s NAPA AUTO PARTS store in Tualatin, Oregon on Friday. Team owner Bill McAnally will be accompanied by Lewis and Moore, who will greet guests and sign autographs. BMR race cars and transporters will be on display and lunch will be served to guests.

