Jesse Love Enters ARCA Menards Series Rust-Oleum Automotive Finishes 100 at DuQuoin Chasing $50,000 Performance Seed Dirt Double Bonus

When the ARCA Menards Series takes to the one-mile dirt oval at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds for Sunday night’s Rust-Oleum Automotive Finishes 100, one driver will be racing for an extra $50,000.

Jesse Love won the opening round of the Performance Seed Dirt Double at the Illinois State Fairgrounds two weeks ago, locking himself in as the only driver eligible for the bonus awarded to the driver who can win both of the ARCA Menards Series dirt track races in 2022.



The two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion earned his second career ARCA Menards Series victory when he held off a furious charge by his Venturini Motorsports teammate Buddy Kofoid over the final laps at the Springfield Mile. Kofoid’s charge ultimately ended early when he was involved in a crash as they were coming to the white flag, cementing Love’s win and locking him in to a chance to win the bonus.



The last time a driver won both ARCA Menards Series dirt races in the same season was 2009 when current NASCAR on NBC analyst and part-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Parker Kligerman swept Springfield and DuQuoin. The race at Springfield was the first time Kligerman had ever raced on dirt.



Should Love fall short of victory lane on Sunday, the $50,000 bonus will go unclaimed but the driver with the best average finish between Springfield and DuQuoin will take home a $5,000 bonus courtesy of Performance Seed.