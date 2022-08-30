World Short Track Championship Registration, Competitor Guide Available

The seventh annual World Short Track Championship goes green at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Oct. 27-29, now boasting a record 10 divisions of racing over three days.

In addition to the nine divisions that competed last year, the Mid-East Motorsports Thunder Bombers have joined the card, accompanying their Crate Modifieds that have traditionally helped form the Hoosier Racing Tire DIRTcar Pro Modified division. These Street Stock-like cars, typically found racing around the weekly tracks of the Southeast, are abundant in numbers and are expected to bring several new competitors to the event.

SRI Performance has also renewed its partnership with the event, joining as title sponsor to complete the formation of the SRI Performance Thunder Bomber division.

Competing Divisions

FOX Factory Pro/604 Late Models

Chevrolet Performance 602 Late Models

Summit Racing Equipment UMP Modifieds

Hoosier Racing Tire Pro/Crate Modifieds

COMP Cams Monster Mini-Stocks

DIRTVision Sport Compacts/Hornets

VP Racing Fuels Sportsman Modifieds

SRI Performance Thunder Bombers

Street Stocks

DIRTcar Pro Stocks

The revamped event format unveiled last year returns for 2022, featuring Championship Qualifier Features on Thursday night for the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds and Pro Stocks. Then, Heat Races, Last Chance Showdowns and the first round of Hornet Features completes Friday night’s program, while the remaining Last Chance races and Features for all divisions closes out the event on Saturday night.

The Driver Appreciation Pit Party also returns to the schedule on Friday night after racing concludes, featuring music and a bonfire to complete the evening.

Pre-registration is now open for all divisions through Tuesday, Oct. 25. Every driver who pre-registers, regardless of division, will receive one additional entry into the drawing for a brand-new Chevy Performance 604 Crate engine at Saturday’s drivers meeting.

DRIVER REGISTRATION

Rules and procedures for all divisions, purses, a complete event schedule, ticket/pit pass/camping prices, and other various event information is now available in the competitor guide, linked below.

COMPETITOR GUIDE

DIRTVision will broadcast all the action at The Dirt Track at Charlotte– one week before the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds take over the facility for the championship determining World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov. 2-5.

DIRTcar Series PR