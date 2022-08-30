Dylon Wilson carrying on family tradition at North Wilkesboro

Racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway has been a family tradition for Dylon Wilson.

A fourth-generation competitor, Dylon will have the opportunity to finally turn laps at the historic facility himself on Wednesday evening. Dylon expects a surreal atmosphere at North Wilkesboro but is eager to participate in such a historic event for East Coast short track racing.

“This is a big deal for me,” Dylon said. “As soon as they broke the news, I wanted to be a part of the Late Model Stock race. It’s an honor to share the track with so many big names and I’m really looking forward to running with such a prestigious field.”

Dylon’s great uncle Charlie Combs was one of three people who were instrumental behind the construction of North Wilkesboro in 1947 alongside Enoch Staley and John Masden.

As North Wilkesboro continued to grow over the next several decades, Dylon’s family became intertwined with that development. His great grandfather Jack Combs ran several races around the facility before becoming its co-owner, passing down his love for the track to his son and Dylon’s grandfather Dean Combs.

Of the 60 victories Dean obtained during his career in the NASCAR Goody’s Dash Series, 14 of them came at his home track of North Wilkesboro. Dean’s son and Dylon’s father Eric Wilson, who also raced in the Goody’s Dash Series, competed in a Late Model Stock event at the track before its closure in 1996.

Watching North Wilkesboro deteriorate over the years was never easy for Dylon or anyone in his family. Now that the track has a more promising future ahead, Dylon is looking forward to making more new memories at North Wilkesboro as a driver just like his father, grandfather and great grandfather.

“I proposed to my wife on the frontstretch at the start-finish line,” Dylon said. “The main reason I did that was because it was a similar scenario to how my great grandfather proposed. I thought the track was going to be torn down, so I wanted to do it before that happened. I’m glad I was wrong though.”

