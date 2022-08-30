Of the 30 drivers entered in the Window World 125, easily the most recognizable face is NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The son of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr. put together a stellar career of his own from the 1990s up until his retirement from full-time competition in 2017. His accomplishments include two Daytona 500 victories in 2004 and 2014, as well as two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships.

Now a commentator for NBC Sports, Dale Jr. still competes in the Xfinity Series once a year, but Wednesday’s Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro will see the 15-time most popular driver take part in his first Late Model Stock event since 1997.

The car Dale Jr. is driving will be a throwback to his No. 3 Sun Drop paint scheme that he drove during the mid-1990s. This will not be the first time the Sun Drop scheme has appeared at North Wilkesboro, as Dale Jr. ran that car during a Late Model Stock event at the facility in 1993.

Dale Jr.’s participation in the Window World 125 continues a long-standing relationship he and JR Motorsports have shared with the CARS Tour. Current Xfinity Series competitor Josh Berry won three races with JR Motorsports in the LMSC Tour’s inaugural year before later claiming the series championship in 2017.

Even with Berry moving on to the Xfinity Series, Carson Kvapil has carried on the efficiency of JR Motorsports’ Late Model Stock program by currently holding a sizable advantage in the LMSC Tour standings with two victories so far this year.

All eyes will be on JR Motorsports for Wednesday’s Window World 125. While Kvapil looks to build on his points lead, Dale Jr. is searching for one more major victory in front of what is expected to be a vibrant crowd at North Wilkesboro.

CARS Tour PR