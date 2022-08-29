Matt McCarthy Takes Fast Time and Wins Special Trophy Dash in Usac/Cra Race at Perris

Riverside, California’s Matt McCarthy had the best night in his young sprint car racing career last Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway. The veteran driver not only out-qualified the 21-car field in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series sanctioned California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night, but he also won a high-dollar, speedway motorcycle-style trophy dash.

Things did not start well for the Flowdynamics team at the annual race. McCarthy’s teammate, Logan Williams of Yorba Linda, California, came into the event in 5th place in the standings and was coming off five straight top 10 finishes. Those finishes included a fourth-place result two weeks earlier at the Santa Maria Raceway. However, in qualifying Williams flipped violently in turn #4. The 2014 series rookie of the year was uninjured in the crash, but his car was badly damaged and he was done for the night.

Not long after Williams’ crash, McCarthy took to the track for his qualifying effort. He stopped the clocks on the famous Riverside County half-mile clay Oval in a time of 16.485. It was the first fast qualifying effort of his career and it earned him the $1,000.00 Billy Wilkerson Fast Time Award

“It is my first quick time,” McCarthy told the crowd. “We really did not see it coming. We have just been trying to get the car going pretty good. We put a fresh motor in and I want to tell you, that thing is screaming.”

The Plastic Express Junior Kurtz/Bill Simpson Trophy Dash featured a different concept than trophy dashes of years gone by. Instead of being three or four laps, it was four separate three-lap races. Each of the four drivers started off every starting position one time. The winner of each three-lap race scored three points. Second place got two points, third received one, and the last place driver obtained zero points. At the end of the fourth race, the points were tallied up and the driver with the highest total would be the winner and would pocket $2000.00.

By virtue of being the fastest qualifier, McCarthy had to start last in the first three lapper. He finished third and earned one point. For the second race, he started and finished third. That gave him two points halfway through the event and he was three points behind the two cars tied for first. For the third three lapper, he was starting on the outside of the first row. That sounded good, but he did not get a particularly good start. In fact, by turn two he had slipped back to third. However, in the move of the race, he went from third to first on the back straight away and captured that round and three more points. That gave him 5 points going into the finale, which was one point shy of the two drivers tied for first. The slender driver started on the pole in the last race and led it green to checkers for the victory and the $2,000.00 winner’s share of the purse. He ended up with a total of eight points which was one clear of the two drivers who finished tied for second.

“That was probably the hardest 12-laps I have ever ran,” the affable racer told infield announcer Chris Holt. “I knew I was going to be running with some fast guys and if I got behind them, try and learn something. The car felt damn good. There was kind of like a lot of pressure and I wanted to run really good and see how we could do. At the same time, I did not want to make a dork head mistake in the corner and junk a racecar or junk somebody else.”

Being the fastest in the first heat race meant that McCarthy had to start outside the third row in sixth. The key to the race was to finish in the top four to be in the invert for the first three rows of the main event. McCarthy moved into fifth early in the race and was chasing down the fourth place car. Coming off turn four on the fifth circuit, the fourth place car bobbled forcing McCarthy to check up. When he did, the sixth-place car shot by on the inside. McCarthy ended up finishing sixth and that meant he would start on the inside of the fourth row in the 30-lap main.

In the main, McCarthy was trying to fight his way into the top five when there was contact with another car in turn four on the second circuit. The two cars stopped on the top of the track and brought out the yellow flag. McCarthy quickly went to the work area where his crew checked out the car and sent him back out to battle. Once he got back on the track, he had to start at the back in 18th. When the checkers ended the race, he had clawed his way back to 13th.

Despite his flip in hot laps, Williams maintained his fifth place spot in the championship standings. Likewise, McCarthy remained in 10th.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR