Louis-Philippe Montour in an Incident-Filled Race at Icar

Louis-Philippe Montour was looking for more than an 11th-place finish in the “General Tire 125” event held at ICAR on Saturday night.

An ill-timed shower forced the NASCAR Pinty's Series officials to cancel the morning practice session. This caused the early-afternoon qualifying session to be turned into a shortened practice and forced the officials to create a starting grid based on 2022 driver championship points.

Since Louis-Philippe Montour has only run a partial season on road courses, he was thus pushed back on the 23-car starting grid. “We started 18th” explained the driver of the #13 Kamloop | GL Électricité-Automatisation | Gestion Or Concept car. Third gear kept dropping out, so I had to hold the shifter in place while driving, right from the start of the practice session.

The Dumoulin Competition technicians tried to fix the problem during the break between the practice session and the race, “It worked for five laps, then the problem came back! As we use third gear over 70% of the track distance, I had to drive one-handed for most of the race.” Despite that complication, Louis-Philippe Montour was able to drive his way up through the field in a methodical and intelligent manner. He had some good battles on the 1.8 km layout where it is difficult to overtake.

“I lost 3rd gear completely with 15 minutes to go in the race and had to jump between 2nd to 4th gear. We still managed to finish the race in 11th position, thanks to some great passes earlier in the race and by making the most out of the gears still working at the end.”

For Louis-Philippe Montour, this race was very important because ICAR is his home track. “My family, friends and partners were there to support me. I would like to thank them for coming. Although the result doesn't reflect our efforts, I hope I gave them a good show as I made my way up through the field!”

The driver of the #13 Kamloop | GL Électricité-Automatisation | Gestion Or Concept car will be making his fifth NASCAR Pinty's race at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park next weekend. He started his Pinty's season at this Ontario track with an impressive 5th-place finish. This time around, he is aiming for a podium position!

Dumoulin Competition can count on support from Kamloop to keep the team healthy throughout the season.

In addition to the on-track partnership, Louis-Philippe Montour and Dumoulin Competition also work together on the team's logistics. In fact, Kamloop products will allow the team to optimize the food-related processes and provide even fresher nourishment during the events. You can read the full article here.

Louis-Philippe Montour PR