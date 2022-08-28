Louis-Philippe Dumoulin Displays His Perseverance at Icar

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team, were at Circuit ICAR on Saturday for the final stop on Quebec soil by the NASCAR Pinty's Series. With only two events left in the 2022 season, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin was hoping to score his first win on this track.

However, the Trois-Rivières native finished the “General Tire 125” in 6th position in an event tinged with surprises. The rain forced a reorganization of the schedule, as the cancelled practice and qualifying sessions requiring the NASCAR Pinty's Series officials to create a starting grid according to the current championship positions, with Louis-Philippe Dumoulin starting 7th.

This happened after the Dumoulin Competition team had worked hard as the car's engine and gearbox had to be changed quickly just before the series' only practice session. “The car finally hit the track with 20 minutes left in the session,” explained the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car. We were still happy with our speed, although the car showed a little understeer. However, I thought that over a longer race runs it would give us an advantage late in the race.”

That was not a winning bet for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin. “We had a good start but having an understeering car didn't help us in the end. We didn't manage to make the required adjustments to the new gearbox as we were only able to do part of the practice session and that slowed down our progress.”

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin had a great run, moving up into the top 3 before having to give up his position after some close battles. “We fought for a top 5 finish, but at the end of the race I was too patient behind Andrew Ranger, and then (Alex) Guénette, and (Alex) Labbé took advantage of this slight tactical error to sneak by me.”

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin must therefore postpone his wish to finish on the top step of the podium at ICAR until next year. “It wasn't the result we wanted, but we will continue to work hard,” he concludes. Despite this, he is pleased with the event, as Dumoulin Competition did an excellent, fast and accurate job on their car in the face of adversity.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin PR