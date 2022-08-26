GMS Racing ARCA Milwaukee Preview

Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his second career start at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin. DD finished third in his first start at the historic one-mile oval in 2021.

- Sunday's Sprecher 150 will be race 15 of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season. Dye is second in series point standings, 13 from the lead.

- The Milwaukee Mile is the oldest continuously operating speedway in the world. Except for the years the U.S. was involved in World War II, the Milwaukee Mile has hosted at least one auto race every year since 1903.

- Dye has compiled eight top-five finishes through 14 ARCA races, with 12 top-tens and one General Tire Pole Award.

- Champion Container will be the entitlement sponsor of the No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet at Milwaukee, along with BecomeADeputy.com, and Race to Stop Suicide.

- The 150-lap, 150-mile ARCA Menards Series race will air live on MAVTV and FloRacing, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account (@danieldye43) on race day.