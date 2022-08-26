Roxy Riding With Jeff Dyer in Cls Races at Chico and Placerville

They say that a dog is a man’s best friend. People who own dogs usually say that a dog is not only a best friend but they are also a family member. Last month Southern California open wheel racer Jeff Dyer’s beloved pug Roxy passed away. At this week’s California Lightning Sprint Car Series/Bay Cities Racing Association Civil War races at the Silver Dollar and Placerville Speedways, there will be a remembrance of Roxy displayed on Dyer’s #4 car.

Roxy was a regular at the races and was well known and liked by everyone in the CLS pit area. The first week Dyer got her, the tiny pup was at the races at Perris Auto Speedway meeting new friends and getting used to the noise of race cars. From that day on she would be greeted, petted, and held by a stream of friends who would stop by to see her at Dyer’s trailer at the races. She was loved by all.

Last month, unexpectedly, Roxy passed away. The racer who makes his living as a California Highway Patrol officer and his family were devastated. To pay homage to his lovable companion, beginning this week Dyer will have a likeness of her with angel wings, a halo, and her name on the side of his car.

“I really miss my dog,” Dyer said via phone on Wednesday. “People say it is like losing a part of your family and it really is. She died unexpectedly and it put a hole in our family for sure. I am trying to keep her memory alive racing with her this week.”

“We used to bring her all of the time,” Dyer continued. “Ever since she was a puppy, she was coming to the races. The last race she went to was at Ventura. I think it was in June. Just her and I went and she sure had a good time. She loved her In N’ Out Cheeseburger afterward. Wish I would have known that was the last time I took her racing.”

With Roxy on his car and on his mind, Dyer, who lives in Yucca Valley, California, has hopes of continuing with his successful season. In the first 10-point paying races of the year, Dyer has finished out of the top 10 once. All told he has five second-place finishes, two third-place results, and came home fourth one time. The consistent finishes see him heading into this weekend’s races in second place in the CLS championship standings. He is only 39-points out of the lead.

“I have been there one time, but it was a few years ago,” Dyer said of racing at Chico. “I remember it to be pretty fast and pretty hooked up. I had issues in the heat race so I had to start at the back of the main. I went from about 20th up to third before the sideboard fell off of my wing and I think I finished like fifth.”

At his last appearance at Placerville in November of 2021 during the three-night Hangtown 100, Dyer’s best finish was a fifth on the first evening of competition.

In addition to Jeff Dyer competing at the two Northern California tracks this weekend, his son Seth will be making his debut at both. The teen will be contesting his sixth CLS race. Thus far his best results are a pair of 10th-place finishes. He enters this weekend’s race 13th in the series point standings.

Jeff is racing in memory of his grandfather Glenn Sels throughout the 2022 season.

