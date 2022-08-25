Andrés Peréz de Lara to Run Select Races for DGR

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) announced today that NASCAR Drive for Diversity development driver Andrés Peréz de Lara will join the organization for select starts at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. The 17-year-old will debut in the ARCA Menards Series behind the wheel of the No. 54 Ford Fusion as the series takes on “The Last Great Colosseum” on September 15.

The Mexico City, Mexico native has a diverse racing background, becoming one of the youngest winners in the FIA F4 championship in 2019. He would secure his first victory at just 14-years-old, adding Rookie of the Year honors and a third-place points finish to his impressive open wheel resume.

He has spent the last two seasons honing his stock car skills in the Latin American ranks, taking home the 2020 NASCAR Trucks Mexico Championship at just the age of 15. Progressing to the second-tier NASCAR FedEx Challenge in 2021, he earned Rookie of the Year honors with a fourth-place points finish. This season, he is well on his way to the championship, sitting atop the points lead with two victories and four top-fives through six races.

“Making my ARCA Menards Series debut with a team like DGR is amazing, it has motivated me to work harder than ever in all aspects to get the best results in our races together,” said de Lara. “I am more than excited for the opportunity and ready for this big step in my racing career.”

“Andrés has quickly progressed through a variety of different racing disciplines. His versatility is impressive, and we’re excited to see him translate his skills to the ARCA Menards Series.” said David Gilliland, co-owner of DGR.

The Sioux Chief Showdown 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway will air live on FS1 and stream via the Fox Sports App at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 15.

You can follow along with Andrés on Instagram.

DGR PR