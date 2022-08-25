Hoosier Weekly Championship 2022 season nears epic conclusion Labor Day weekend

The Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship is set to conclude Labor Day weekend with several division titles still far from settled.

The Championship has tallied points from weekly races – and some special events – at DIRTcar sanctioned tracks for the Big Block Modifieds, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks and 4-Cylinders throughout the year, taking the best 16 finishes, to crown the overall 2022 champions.

More than $47,000 in total will handed out throughout the five divisions. Last year, Matt Sheppard took home the $5,000 Big Block title, Mat Williamson won the $3,000 358 Modified title, Andrew Buff won the $1,000 Sportsman title, Chad Jeseo won the $1,000 Pro Stock title and Dante Mancuso earned $500 for the 4-Cylinder title.

Big Block Modifieds

With only a couple weeks left in the DIRTcar Big Block Championship battle, Larry Wight currently holds a six-point lead over eight-time and defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard. Behind them, still holding on to the fight is Peter Britten in third – 20 points back from Wight.

Wight currently has the most wins across the board for the Hoosier Championship with eight – one ahead of Sheppard. He’s also leading the points for the track championship at Weedsport and is second in points for the track title at Brewerton Speedway.

Championship Payout: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,000, 5. $800, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $500, 9. $500, 10. $500, 11. $500, 12. $500, 13. $500, 14. $500, 15. $500, 16. $350, 17. $350, 18. $350, 19. $350, 20. $350 – Plus several thousands in certificates from VP Racing Fuels.

358 Modifieds

While not as close as the Big Block title fight, Mat Williamson still doesn’t have a lot of breathing room in the DIRTcar 358 Modified Championship fight. He currently leads Chase Raabe by 14 points. Both drivers have seven wins overall, but Williamson has been able to achieve that in 17 starts, while Raabe has made 23.

Both are also in the hunt for weekly track titles. Williamson currently leads the points at Ransomville Speedway, while Raable is the leader at Brockville Ontario Speedway and Mohawk International Raceway.

Championship Payout: 1. $3,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $500, 10. $500, 11. $400, 12. $400, 13. $300, 14. $300, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250 – Plus several thousands in certificates from VP Racing Fuels.

Sportsman Modifieds

The DIRTcar Sportsman Modified division title is setting up to be a battle until the last race as Cody McPherson currently leads the Hoosier Championship standings by eight points over Andrew Buff. And making it a potential three-horse race is Alan Fink in third, 20 points behind McPherson.

McPherson has 12 wins on the season versus Buff’s 10 and Fink’s seven. The Hoosier points leader is also in the hunt for the track championship at Humberstone Speedway, Merrittville Speedway, Ohsweken Speedway and Weedsport Speedway. Buff is the current points leader at Glen Ridge Motorsports Park.

Championship Payout: 1. $1,000, 2. $700, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $450, 6. $400, 7. $300, 8. $200, 9. $200, 10. $200, 11. $200, 12. $200, 13. $200, 14. $200. 15. $200. 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200 – Plus several thousands in certificates from VP Racing Fuels.

Pro Stocks

Last year’s NAPA Super DIRT Week DIRTcar Pro Stock champion Chad Jeseo is currently in contention to pick up another title this year before entering the 50th Running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week (Oct. 3-9). He currently leads Luke Horning by 18 points in the Hoosier Championship battle.

Jeseo currently has 13 wins on the season and is in contention for the Lebanon Valley Speedway track championship, while Horning has 11 wins and is in contention for the Glen Ridge Motorsports Park title.

Championship Payout: 1. $1,000, 2. $700, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $450, 6. $400, 7. $300, 8. $200, 9. $200, 10. $200, 11. $200, 12. $200, 13. $200, 14. $200, 15. $200, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200 – Plus more than a thousand dollars in certificates from VP Racing Fuels.

4-Cylinders

Of the championship leaders in the five divisions, Tyler Lafantasie has the most breathing room as the final week in the Championship approaches. He currently holds a 48-point lead over Chris Bonoffski in second and a 98-point lead over Cole Susice in third.

Championship Payout: 1. $500, 2. $400, 3. $350, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $200, 7. $175, 8. $150, 9. $125, 10. $100, 11. Free Membership, 12. Free Membership, 13. Free Membership, 14. Free Membership, 15. Free Membership

For more on the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship, keep up with the latest news HERE.

DIRTcar series PR