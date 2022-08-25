Kevin Lacroix Aims for the Win and Nothing Less at Icar

It will be a tough end to the season for Kevin Lacroix in the NASCAR Pinty's series. While leading the championship before the Trois-Rivières Grand Prix, he lost the first place and dropped to 5th in the standings after retiring.

Lacroix Motorsport is now 33 points behind the leader and has no room for error in trying to climb back up the standings. However, the next event is on a track that Lacroix knows like the back of his hand, having scored several victories there.

"I've had a lot of bad luck in the last few events, but I'm looking forward to racing at Circuit ICAR because it's a good track for me," explained the driver of the #74 Lacroix Tuning | NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline car, who has won three times on the old Mirabel airport tarmac.

He continues by saying, "it will not be an easy race; all the drivers in the field know the track well, and it's a very short track, so we play roughly a lot. On the other hand, we always put on a good show!"

The General Tire 125 will be held on Saturday, August 27, on the 1.8-kilometre Mirabel track, just minutes from Kevin Lacroix's hometown. "I'm a Saint-Eustache native, and I live in Mirabel, so it's definitely my home track. I have a lot of partners who will be coming to see the race; it will not only be an opportunity to show them the world of NASCAR but also to go and collect a win to thank them for their visit."

An autograph session will be held at the NASCAR truck at noon; then qualifying will begin at 2 p.m., leading up to the event at 5:45 p.m. The General Tire 125 can be viewed on FloRacing and the TSN app.

