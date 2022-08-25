Christian Rose Takes Conservative Approach to Milwaukee Mile ARCA Debut

Never give up.



Those three important words remain planted in ARCA Menards Series rookie Christian Rose’s head as he prepares to return to competition with his Cook Racing Technologies (CRT) in Sunday afternoon’s Sprecher 150 at The Milwaukee (Wisc.) Mile.



Without question, Rose has showcased speed in his No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Chevrolet SS throughout the 2022 season but delivering the finishes he expected has been the complete opposite.



Taking some time to reset and refocus ahead of several upcoming fall ARCA Menards Series races, Rose treks The Milwaukee Mile prepared to let a more conservative approach lead the way to a solid finish for the remainder of the year.



“I always look forward to getting behind the wheel of our No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Chevrolet SS,” said Rose. “Obviously our most recent race at Lucas Oil Raceway didn’t turn out as we had hoped, but we were fast and it’s important to focus on the positives.



“I’ve had a lot to be thankful for and while our finishes this year haven’t reflected our race day performances, I’m hoping we can start to change that tune with Sunday’s race at The Milwaukee Mile.”



To prepare himself for his debut at the track nestled within the Wisconsin State Fair, Rose has taken to the logistics of standard review of photos, videos and discussion but this week, Rose spent some one-on-one time with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr., who competed at the track throughout his racing career – including capturing a win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the 2004 season.



“I’m doing everything I can to be a better driver and spending that time talking to Ron (Hornaday Jr.) I believe will undoubtedly better prepare me for the 150 laps that await this weekend.



“Of course, we’d love nothing more than position ourselves for a top-10 finish on Sunday afternoon with our No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Chevrolet SS, but it is going to be a very competitive race with the event being another combination race between the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East.



“I just need to do my job as the driver. I don’t need to take any unnecessary risks and make sure I am giving the team the feedback they need to make our No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Chevrolet SS better for the second half of the race that allows me to deliver the best finish possible.



“Hopefully, a solid run can carry us some much-needed momentum to our next race at Kansas Speedway in a few weeks.”



This season, Rose who will compete in all three of ARCA’s national platforms, the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA Menards Series East and the ARCA Menards Series West will continue to strengthen a relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism.



The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.



Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.



In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.



In West Virginia, let country roads lead you far away from everything. And a little closer to heaven.



“My relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism is everything to me,” added Rose.



“Without them, I would not be able to race at The Milwaukee Mile. It is my goal throughout the year to spread the mission of everything the West Virginia Department of Tourism means.



“It goes without saying that we have had a lot of speed with our West Virginia Department of Tourism race cars this year and I’m hopeful we can climb that ladder of consistency during the end of this summer stretch and into the fall.



“We are seeing a great amount of response from the fans about their experience in West Virginia and that’s part of why we are building this program. On the heels of our appearance at the West Virginia State Fair, it’s really cool going to another State Fair in another state knowing our West Virginia Department of Tourism colors will fly in Wisconsin.”



Following The Milwaukee Mile, Rose and CRT plan to compete in the ARCA Menards Series Kansas ARCA 150 at Kansas Speedway on Sat., Sept. 10.



For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and Twitter (@CRoseRacing).



The Sprecher 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the 15th of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A timed General Tire pole session kicks off at 12:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on MAVTV and FloRacing beginning at 2:00 p.m. CT | 3:00 p.m. ET. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (CT).



