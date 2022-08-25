Louis-Philippe Dumoulin Looking for a Victory at Icar

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin is looking forward to completing his 2022 NASCAR Pinty's season with victories. Having faced adversity at many levels since the first race this year, the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team is now adopting a new strategy: to give it their all in their hunger for winning in the three remaining races of the 2022 season.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin will bring this attitude to the starting grid of the last event on Quebec soil in 2022, the General Tire 125, this Saturday, August 27, in Mirabel, on the 1.12-mile road course North of Montreal.

Last year, the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car set the fastest time in the practice session, then finished third in the race. “We have done well at ICAR over the years, many podium and top-5 finishes, but we have not yet won a race at ICAR, so we want to make it happen,” said Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

Currently seventh in the overall driver standings is not the position Louis-Philippe Dumoulin wanted to be in near at the end of the season. This situation does not detract from his determination to give his all on the track. “I really appreciate the organization and the people who work there and ICAR produces action-packed races, the fans won't be disappointed! My current situation being what it is, I expect to put on a good show for those who will be on site.”

Since the ICAR round is usually held at the end of the NASCAR Pinty's season, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin was never in a position to push as hard as he wanted to on the short track, especially given the negative impact on championship points in case of an incident. “I've always been at ICAR in situations where I had to be careful and pick my battles, this time it is very different,” concludes the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.

Saturday will be a busy day with a morning practice session, then an autograph session from noon to 12:40 PM and then qualifying at 2:00 PM in preparation for the race scheduled for 5:45 PM.

PPP PR