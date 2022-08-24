An Important Race for Louis-Philippe Montour at Icar

Louis-Philippe Montour is very happy to be racing at the ICAR Complex, as the track is only a few steps from his workplace and very close to his home. Louis-Philippe Montour will race in front of friends, family, partners, and colleagues in what will be his fourth NASCAR Pinty's road race this season.

The driver of the #13 Kamloop | GL Électricité-Automatisation | Gestion Or Concept car prepared by Dumoulin Competition has shown throughout the season that he is well established as a Top Ten performer in the highly competitive NASCAR Pinty's field, up to podium level, a goal he is determined to reach next Saturday.

“The start of the season has gone very well so far, I am proud of the comebacks we have made over race distances, especially at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières. I know the long ICAR track because I raced there in the Sports Car Canada Championship last year when I achieved a podium finish. However, I've never raced on the short track, which I'm looking forward to discovering.”

He goes on to say that “I love the technical aspects of the layout, it is a track that always offers interesting races, from a driver's and the spectator's point of view, both on the short track and the long track.”

For Louis-Philippe Montour, this is an event that is even more important as all his partners will be coming together for the General Tire 125. “Knowing that my sponsors will be there puts extra pressure on me, but I'm happy to be able to invite them to experience from the inside the passion of racing, the atmosphere is electrifying in the NASCAR Pinty's Series thanks to the fans and the organization, I'm sure they will enjoy the event.”

Practice will take place at 10:00 a.m., followed by an autograph session at noon at the series hauler. After that, qualifying will be held at 2:00 p.m., before the event at 5:45 p.m.

Dumoulin Competition can count on support from Kamloop to keep the team healthy throughout the season.

In addition to the on-track partnership, Louis-Philippe Montour and Dumoulin Competition also work together on the team's logistics. In fact, Kamloop products will allow the team to optimize the food-related processes and provide even fresher nourishment during the events. You can read the full article here.

