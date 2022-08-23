Solid Finish for Bridget Despite Early Challenges

After a lengthy break in the ARCA Menards West Series, it was time to load up the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and travel to Evergreen Speedway located in Monroe, WA for the NAPA Auto Parts ARCA West 150 at Evergreen Speedway



The team unloaded the car, cleared the technical inspection, and prepared Bridget for the one-hour and 30-minute practice/qualifying session. The team spent a great deal of time in the race shop working on the race car after the last race at Irwindale and used the practice session to focus on refining the setup. Bridget qualified in 11th position for the 150-lap race. The NAPA Auto Parts ARCA West 150 at Evergreen Speedway also marked the 1000th race of the ARCA Menards West Series, and the green flag was waived to start this historic race. Bridget got into trouble early, tagging the wall on the exit of turn 4 of the first lap, causing a flat tire; the team quickly changed the tire and sent her back on her way. Even though she fell a lap down, she stayed focused and worked her lines.



The break came at lap 92, and the field rolled into the pit area for the 5-minute pitstop. The team worked hard on changing out the four General Tires and topping up the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS with Sunoco race fuel. Despite the challenges, at the very beginning of the race, Bridget was able to dig deep and finish the race in 10th position. BMI Racing is proud to announce the addition of eBay Motors, to its suite of sponsors for the remainder of the ARCA Menards West Series. Team owner Sarah Burgess commented, “We’ve built out Bridget’s car with many race parts from eBay Motors, including differential and brake components that can be hard to find. It felt like a natural fit to bring them aboard as a part of our program for the rest of the season.



The ARCA Menards Series West returns to action on Labor Day weekend with the second season trip to Portland Internal Raceway for the Portland 100, which will take place on Saturday, September 3. The race will be available live on FloRacing.



A replay of the NAPA Auto Parts ARCA West 150 at Evergreen Speedway will be shown on USA Network on August 26 at 2 p.m. ET.



Burgress Racing PR