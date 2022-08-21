DGR ARCA Menards Series Recap: Springfield Mile

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion Start: 17th Finish: 8th Taylor Gray started 17th at the Springfield Mile by way of owner's points after qualifying was cancelled due to wet track conditions from heavy overnight rain. The Ford driver wasted no time getting to the front and was up to third when the caution flag waved on lap 37 for pit stops. Teams were informed during the break that there would not be an additional break and the race would be run until 4 p.m. local time in accordance with a time limit set by the Illinois State Fair. Gray restarted the final run from third and despite reporting that he thought something was broke, he managed to ride in fourth for most of the second half of the race. The handling began to fade with around 10 minutes to go in the race and the No. 17 fell to eighth before the race ended under caution with 74 laps scored.