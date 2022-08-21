USF Juniors to Join Road to Indy Fall Combine

USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires will take to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 22-23 as part of the Road to Indy Fall Combine. This is the 11th year for the annual series test which provides teams and drivers a jumpstart on their 2023 campaigns. USF Juniors will unite with the first two rungs of the Road to Indy – the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship – on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

The first shipment of new USF Juniors Tatuus JR-23 chassis, which recently began series prototype testing, will be available to teams ahead of the Fall Combine in September. Component kits to convert a USF2000 USF-22 chassis to a USF Juniors JR-23 will also be available in September.

The three-step equipment package concept in place gives competitors the opportunity to begin with the JR-23 and advance up the Road to Indy ladder to USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 utilizing the same base chassis with modifications to ensure proper training as drivers advance.

The series will wrap up its inaugural season on September 16-18 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. The triple-header race weekend will close out a tight championship currently led by Mac Clark of DEForce Racing with 324 points over the VRD Racing trio of Sam Corry (294 points), Alessandro De Tullio (284 points) and Nikita Johnson (274 points). Each race will offer 30 points to the winner with bonus points for the Cooper Tires Pole Award, fastest race lap and most laps led.

VRD Racing has already locked up the team championship.

A championship celebration to honor the accomplishments of USF Juniors competitors will be held in the Velocity Lounge at Circuit of The Americas the evening of September 18 where a champion’s scholarship valued at over $221,000 to advance to USF2000 in 2023 will be presented. Additional awards include second and third-place in the driver standings, champion team award, Makita Tools Mechanic of the Year, Hi-Tide Spirit Award, Hard Charger Award and YACademy Move of the Year.