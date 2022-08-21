How Robert Wickens and Michael Johnson Get Around the Racetrack

The system’s superiority shows in the results. Johnson and Simpson are fifth in TCR driver standings following runner-up finishes at Lime Rock Park and Road America in the No. 54 Michael Johnson Racing with BHA Elantra. “The way I get feedback from it is a lot better, especially with the improved brake ring and the throttle paddles we have instead of the big ring I had on the front of the steering wheel in previous years,” Johnson said. “I like this system way better. I don’t want to say it’s easier, but it’s a much better user experience.” As they prepare for the Virginia Is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix on Aug. 27 at VIRginia International Raceway, Johnson and Wickens are working with Brown and Gormley to find the sweet spot on the brakes. “At some tracks we don’t need a ton of brake pressure, but other tracks we do,” Johnson said. “That’s something we’re always trying to play around with. There’s so much adjustability that you can sometimes get lost. That comes down to the feedback I get when I’m on track. That part can always be improved, so that’s what we’ve been working on. That’s always something that will be a work in progress.” Brown agrees. The device isn’t complete. Rather, it’s constantly being upgraded and tweaked, a never-ending experiment in racing with hand controls. “We sort of came up with it as we went along,” Brown said. “We tackled the problems and came up with solutions, experimented with it a bit and asked whether we liked it and what we could improve.” It is, in a word, groundbreaking.