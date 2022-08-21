Sunday, Aug 21

Kris Thorne wins D-Wagon NHRA Pro Mod Shootout

Racing News
Sunday, Aug 21 43
Kris Thorne wins D-Wagon NHRA Pro Mod Shootout

Kris Thorne turned in another fantastic performance during his 2022 season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon, driving to the victory in the D-Wagon NHRA Pro Mod Shootout specialty race on Saturday at Brainerd International Raceway.

 

It marked the first-ever specialty race for the NHRA Pro Mod category and Thorne, who is also the points leader in the class on the strength of three victories, claimed another memorable moment, beating two-time world champion Stevie “Fast” Jackson in the final round. Thorne’s run of 5.762-seconds at 250.88 mph in his ProCharger-powered Camaro was easily enough to knock off Jackson, who got loose early in the run.

 

Thorne claimed more than $11,000 for winning the shootout as his 2022 continues to be one to remember.

 

“Everything went according to plan and the team did a great job,” Thorne said. “I want to thank the D-Wagon folks for putting this on for the Pro Mod class. My guys did a great job getting the car down the track, giving me a car that could win. We had a good tune-up in the car against Stevie and I just had to make sure I was on my game.”

 

Thorne knocked off Khalid AlBalooshi, Mike Thielen and Justin Bond, who won last weekend in Topeka, to reach the final round of the shootout. He was also great on the starting line through all four rounds, turning in a .020 reaction time in the final round. His pass of 5.725 at 250.41 in the second round on Saturday also gave Thorne the No. 1 qualifier position for Sunday’s NHRA Pro Mod race, which is powered by Stinar in Brainerd, as he looks to claim two victories in one weekend.

 

“We’ve had really good success so far this season and it’s been a great weekend already in Brainerd,” Thorne said. “We won the shootout and if we can take the money on Sunday, too, we would be really fortunate.”

 

Jackson reached the final round thanks to wins against Lyle Barnett and Mike Castellana. He also qualified second with a run of 5.734 at 253.33.

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Unbreakable Daniels Wins Sacramento Mile De Alba Dominates on the Oval for Jay Howard »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.