Jefferson County Speedway Wins Go To Kuykendall, Starnes, and Nunley in NOW600 Action

Wrapping up the F-Town Tooleys Showdown at Jefferson County Speedway on Saturday, the third night of Nebraska Micro Week saw 116 entries taking on the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division, with wins going to Tyler Kuykendall, Joey Starnes, and Jett Nunley.

Trailing the No. 38k of Jackson Kounkel through the opening 11 laps, hard contact to the wall exiting the fourth turn brought the No. 11j of Joey Starnes to the race lead. Trying to hold onto second, damage to Kounkel’s car finally forced him to retire.

Taking his lead to nearly two seconds, a pair of cautions with three and then two to go brought Frank Flud to Joey’s back bumper, but Starnes would not see a challenge. Winning by 0.956-second, the runner-up spot stayed in the hands of Frank Flud, with Garrett Benson stealing the show position coming to the checkered flag. Putting Elijah Gile to fourth, the top five rounded out with Tyler Kuykendall.

Two Restricted wins to his name in 2019 and 2020, Missouri’s Tyler Kuykendall added his name to a new list of winners with Saturday’s win in Non-Wing. Runner-up through the first four laps, the lead went to Tyler after the right rear wheel and tire came off Darren Brown’s No. 11. Chased by Chris Cochran through the rest of the feature, the No. 3w made a last lap charge but missed the point by 0.265-seconds at the line.

J.J. Loss from eighth made it to third, with Brecken Reese fourth. Charging from 15th, the No. 1j of Cameron Paul made it to fifth.

The only repeat winner during Nebraska Micro Week, Oklahoma’s Jett Nunley, captured the win in Restricted. His 14th time to top the division, the No. 33, was unstoppable once he got the lead in traffic from Garyn Howard on Lap 10, Nunley pulled away to a 2.156-second advantage at the finish. Haidyn Hanson took second, with Garyn Howard ending up third. Cale Lagroon and Landon Jesina made the top five.

Less than an hour south of Jefferson County, the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division will wrap up Nebraska Micro Week on Sunday, August 21, atop the quarter-mile inside the Bellville High Banks in Belleville, Kan.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil NOW600

Jefferson County Speedway (Fairbury, Neb.)

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Stock Non-Wing

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[3]; 2. 3W-Chris Cochran[5]; 3. 67J-JJ Loss[8]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[6]; 5. 1J-Cameron Paul[15]; 6. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[12]; 7. 3-Cale Coons[10]; 8. 72-Alex Karpowicz[4]; 9. 22-Jesse Pate[20]; 10. 17-Talon McConnell[18]; 11. 66-Jayden Clay[19]; 12. 19X-Marcus Kennedy[16]; 13. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[17]; 14. 17E-Kaylee Esgar[11]; 15. 38K-Jackson Kounkel[2]; 16. 38-Riley Osantowski[21]; 17. 11J-Joey Starnes[9]; 18. 7J-Jacob Latta[13]; 19. 11-Darren Brown[1]; 20. 81-Frank Flud[7]; 21. 47-Cory Kelley[14]

Dirt2Media B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 1J-Cameron Paul[2]; 2. 17-Talon McConnell[4]; 3. 35-Gaige Weldon[1]; 4. 14X-Kyle Kugel[6]; 5. 21-Keegan Osantowski[8]; 6. 5A-Ava Gropp[3]; 7. 14-Tyler Hendrickson[7]; 8. 2V-Josh Voorhees[12]; 9. 1F-Jason Friesen[9]; 10. 77E-Cole Esgar[10]; 11. 38-Riley Osantowski[14]; 12. 00T-TJ Stark[11]; 13. 11T-Taitum McElvany[13]; 14. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[5]

Dirt2Media B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 19X-Marcus Kennedy[1]; 2. 66-Jayden Clay[2]; 3. 2B-Garrett Benson[4]; 4. 29-Trevor Cohn[6]; 5. 1G-Garett Hake[3]; 6. 8T-Cody Berkenmeier[7]; 7. 97-Donnie Burrows[8]; 8. 87-Jesse Edwards[10]; 9. 2-Jaxon Brenning[9]; 10. 33-Cruz Dickerson[5]; 11. 51W-Jason Trosper[11]; 12. 05A-Ava Brown[12]; 13. 55-Dalton Burley[13]; 14. 11X-Trevin Frye[14]

Dirt2Media B-Main 3 (12 Laps): 1. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[1]; 2. 22-Jesse Pate[4]; 3. 78-Ethan Ayars[6]; 4. 67-Greg Berry[5]; 5. 55B-Tristan Mikesell[12]; 6. 98L-Todd Laflin[9]; 7. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[3]; 8. 78C-Chance Cody[10]; 9. 98X-Ed Libonati[7]; 10. 57T-Kyle Thompson[8]; 11. 98-Matthew Laflin[2]; 12. 74-Blake Mikesell[11]; 13. 26K-Kale Drake[13]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17E-Kaylee Esgar[1]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 3. 98-Matthew Laflin[2]; 4. 2B-Garrett Benson[3]; 5. 29-Trevor Cohn[6]; 6. 1F-Jason Friesen[5]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody[7]; 8. 05A-Ava Brown[8]

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 72-Alex Karpowicz[4]; 2. 1J-Cameron Paul[1]; 3. 35-Gaige Weldon[3]; 4. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[6]; 5. 8T-Cody Berkenmeier[5]; 6. 2-Jaxon Brenning[2]; 7. 11X-Trevin Frye[7]

Velox Racing Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Darren Brown[3]; 2. 3W-Chris Cochran[4]; 3. 66-Jayden Clay[2]; 4. 33-Cruz Dickerson[1]; 5. 14X-Kyle Kugel[6]; 6. 57T-Kyle Thompson[5]; 7. 51W-Jason Trosper[7]; 8. 11T-Taitum McElvany[8]

Velox Racing Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[4]; 2. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[1]; 3. 19X-Marcus Kennedy[3]; 4. 1G-Garett Hake[6]; 5. 98X-Ed Libonati[2]; 6. 97-Donnie Burrows[5]; 7. 00T-TJ Stark[7]; 8. 55B-Tristan Mikesell[8]

Velox Racing Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 38K-Jackson Kounkel[4]; 2. 7J-Jacob Latta[2]; 3. 22-Jesse Pate[1]; 4. 5A-Ava Gropp[6]; 5. 14-Tyler Hendrickson[5]; 6. 38-Riley Osantowski[8]; 7. 77E-Cole Esgar[3]; 8. 55-Dalton Burley[7]

Velox Racing Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss[1]; 2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]; 3. 11J-Joey Starnes[4]; 4. 17-Talon McConnell[6]; 5. 67-Greg Berry[7]; 6. 98L-Todd Laflin[5]; 7. 74-Blake Mikesell[3]; 8. (DNS) 26K-Kale Drake

Velox Racing Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Cale Coons[1]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 3. 47-Cory Kelley[3]; 4. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[2]; 5. 78-Ethan Ayars[5]; 6. 21-Keegan Osantowski[6]; 7. 87-Jesse Edwards[7]; 8. 2V-Josh Voorhees[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud, 12.276[5]; 2. 2B-Garrett Benson, 12.305[6]; 3. 98-Matthew Laflin, 12.341[2]; 4. 17E-Kaylee Esgar, 12.400[3]; 5. 1F-Jason Friesen, 12.499[1]; 6. 29-Trevor Cohn, 12.508[8]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody, 12.647[4]; 8. 05A-Ava Brown, 13.149[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 11.930[4]; 2. 35-Gaige Weldon, 12.181[1]; 3. 2-Jaxon Brenning, 12.242[6]; 4. 1J-Cameron Paul, 12.547[2]; 5. 8T-Cody Berkenmeier, 12.588[3]; 6. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 12.613[7]; 7. (DNS) 11X-Trevin Frye, 12.613

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 3W-Chris Cochran, 12.021[5]; 2. 11-Darren Brown, 12.052[4]; 3. 66-Jayden Clay, 12.274[3]; 4. 33-Cruz Dickerson, 12.332[6]; 5. 57T-Kyle Thompson, 12.465[2]; 6. 14X-Kyle Kugel, 12.473[8]; 7. 51W-Jason Trosper, 12.747[7]; 8. 11T-Taitum McElvany, 15.545[1]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall, 11.996[2]; 2. 19X-Marcus Kennedy, 12.207[8]; 3. 98X-Ed Libonati, 12.222[1]; 4. 2F-Jadyn Friesen, 12.324[6]; 5. 97-Donnie Burrows, 12.359[3]; 6. 1G-Garett Hake, 12.512[5]; 7. 00T-TJ Stark, 12.654[4]; 8. 55B-Tristan Mikesell, 14.345[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 38K-Jackson Kounkel, 12.080[2]; 2. 77E-Cole Esgar, 12.088[8]; 3. 7J-Jacob Latta, 12.209[7]; 4. 22-Jesse Pate, 12.214[5]; 5. 14-Tyler Hendrickson, 12.289[1]; 6. 5A-Ava Gropp, 12.379[6]; 7. 55-Dalton Burley, 12.660[4]; 8. (DNS) 38-Riley Osantowski, 12.660

Performance Electronics Qualifying 6 (3 Laps): 1. 11J-Joey Starnes, 11.826[3]; 2. 67J-JJ Loss, 12.050[2]; 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 12.063[5]; 4. 26K-Kale Drake, 12.130[8]; 5. 74-Blake Mikesell, 12.257[4]; 6. 17-Talon McConnell, 12.637[6]; 7. 98L-Todd Laflin, 12.672[1]; 8. 67-Greg Berry, 13.064[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 7 (3 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 12.032[4]; 2. 47-Cory Kelley, 12.118[1]; 3. 9T-Tanner Holwerda, 12.142[5]; 4. 3-Cale Coons, 12.216[6]; 5. 78-Ethan Ayars, 12.277[7]; 6. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 12.332[2]; 7. 87-Jesse Edwards, 12.396[3]; 8. 2V-Josh Voorhees, 12.396[8]

Winged A-Class

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 11J-Joey Starnes[2]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 3. 2B-Garrett Benson[7]; 4. 13-Elijah Gile[3]; 5. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[6]; 6. 11-Darren Brown[8]; 7. 67J-JJ Loss[16]; 8. 72-Alex Karpowicz[9]; 9. 3-Cale Coons[11]; 10. 57T-Kyle Thompson[12]; 11. 81AU-Dekota Gay[19]; 12. 35-Gaige Weldon[13]; 13. 7A-Aaron Jesina[15]; 14. 33-Jett Nunley[20]; 15. 21-Keegan Osantowski[21]; 16. 1F-Jason Friesen[18]; 17. 91-Jaxon Brenning[5]; 18. 20Q-Brecken Reese[14]; 19. 78-Ethan Ayars[17]; 20. 38K-Jackson Kounkel[1]; 21. 11D-Dominic White[10]

Dirt2Media B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 7A-Aaron Jesina[2]; 2. 78-Ethan Ayars[4]; 3. 81AU-Dekota Gay[3]; 4. 14-Tyler Hendrickson[6]; 5. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[1]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay[5]; 7. 21-Keegan Osantowski[7]; 8. 14N-Damian Nelson[10]; 9. 63-Todd Odle[12]; 10. 45-Megan Thomas[8]; 11. 00-TJ Stark[9]; 12. A51-Jason Trosper[11]

Dirt2Media B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss[3]; 2. 1F-Jason Friesen[4]; 3. 33-Jett Nunley[1]; 4. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[5]; 5. 98X-Ed Libonati[2]; 6. 38-Riley Osantowski[7]; 7. 62K-Kaden Fritz[8]; 8. 22-Remmi Butolph[6]; 9. 26K-Kale Drake[9]; 10. 11X-Trevin Frye[10]; 11. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[11]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[2]; 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[4]; 3. 3-Cale Coons[3]; 4. 98X-Ed Libonati[1]; 5. 1F-Jason Friesen[5]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay[8]; 7. 45-Megan Thomas[6]; 8. 21-Keegan Osantowski[10]; 9. A51-Jason Trosper[7]; 10. 63-Todd Odle[9]

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Jaxon Brenning[2]; 2. 57T-Kyle Thompson[1]; 3. 11D-Dominic White[3]; 4. 35-Gaige Weldon[4]; 5. 67J-JJ Loss[5]; 6. 78-Ethan Ayars[8]; 7. 38-Riley Osantowski[6]; 8. 00-TJ Stark[7]; 9. 14N-Damian Nelson[9]

Velox Racing Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2B-Garrett Benson[1]; 2. 13-Elijah Gile[3]; 3. 11-Darren Brown[6]; 4. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[2]; 5. 33-Jett Nunley[7]; 6. 81AU-Dekota Gay[4]; 7. 14-Tyler Hendrickson[8]; 8. 62K-Kaden Fritz[9]; 9. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[5]

Velox Racing Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 38K-Jackson Kounkel[1]; 2. 72-Alex Karpowicz[2]; 3. 11J-Joey Starnes[4]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[3]; 5. 7A-Aaron Jesina[6]; 6. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[7]; 7. 22-Remmi Butolph[8]; 8. 26K-Kale Drake[5]; 9. 11X-Trevin Frye[9]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall, 11.954[4]; 2. 3-Cale Coons, 11.989[7]; 3. 81-Frank Flud, 12.085[6]; 4. 98X-Ed Libonati, 12.114[8]; 5. 1F-Jason Friesen, 12.185[3]; 6. 45-Megan Thomas, 12.351[9]; 7. A51-Jason Trosper, 12.360[5]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay, 12.508[2]; 9. 63-Todd Odle, 12.743[10]; 10. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 12.828[1]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 35-Gaige Weldon, 11.561[9]; 2. 11D-Dominic White, 11.623[4]; 3. 91-Jaxon Brenning, 11.657[2]; 4. 57T-Kyle Thompson, 11.691[1]; 5. 67J-JJ Loss, 11.730[3]; 6. 38-Riley Osantowski, 11.764[8]; 7. 00-TJ Stark, 11.781[5]; 8. 78-Ethan Ayars, 11.904[6]; 9. 14N-Damian Nelson, 12.058[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 81AU-Dekota Gay, 11.113[5]; 2. 13-Elijah Gile, 11.148[7]; 3. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 11.398[3]; 4. 2B-Garrett Benson, 11.404[4]; 5. 9T-Tanner Holwerda, 11.537[6]; 6. 11-Darren Brown, 11.572[1]; 7. 33-Jett Nunley, 11.639[9]; 8. 14-Tyler Hendrickson, 11.751[2]; 9. 62K-Kaden Fritz, 12.083[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 11J-Joey Starnes, 11.093[2]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 11.156[8]; 3. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 11.172[5]; 4. 38K-Jackson Kounkel, 11.387[4]; 5. 26K-Kale Drake, 11.394[6]; 6. 7A-Aaron Jesina, 11.459[7]; 7. 2F-Jadyn Friesen, 11.471[3]; 8. 22-Remmi Butolph, 12.131[1]; 9. 11X-Trevin Frye, 12.497[9]

Restricted 'A' Class

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley[5]; 2. 319-Haidyn Hansen[3]; 3. GH7-Garyn Howard[1]; 4. 24C-Cale Lagroon[6]; 5. 5L-Landon Jesina[2]; 6. 59-Evan Semerad[4]; 7. 4G-Landon Gasseling[9]; 8. 10S-Scout Spraggins[10]; 9. 18K-Keegan Gasseling[7]; 10. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[12]; 11. B2-Carson Bolden[16]; 12. 45-Bradley Cox[14]; 13. 1-KC Sparks[15]; 14. 22-Remmi Butolph[20]; 15. 87C-Callan Hill[13]; 16. 7G-Ollie Geiger[19]; 17. 30-Kyler Bearce[11]; 18. P24-Aiden Howard[17]; 19. 27-Luke Samuelson[18]; 20. 63-Jack Thomas[8]

Dirt2Media B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 1-KC Sparks[1]; 2. B2-Carson Bolden[7]; 3. P24-Aiden Howard[2]; 4. 27-Luke Samuelson[3]; 5. 7G-Ollie Geiger[6]; 6. 22-Remmi Butolph[4]; 7. 70-Micah Becker[8]; 8. 18-Tityn Roberts[9]; 9. 22H-Carson Holt[10]; 10. 75-Gavyn Bolt[5]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24C-Cale Lagroon[2]; 2. 4G-Landon Gasseling[1]; 3. GH7-Garyn Howard[7]; 4. 10S-Scout Spraggins[3]; 5. 1-KC Sparks[4]; 6. P24-Aiden Howard[6]; 7. 70-Micah Becker[5]; 8. B2-Carson Bolden[8]

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 319-Haidyn Hansen[2]; 2. 33-Jett Nunley[4]; 3. 63-Jack Thomas[5]; 4. 30-Kyler Bearce[3]; 5. 87C-Callan Hill[7]; 6. 75-Gavyn Bolt[1]; 7. 7G-Ollie Geiger[6]; 8. 18-Tityn Roberts[8]

Velox Racing Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 18K-Keegan Gasseling[1]; 2. 5L-Landon Jesina[3]; 3. 59-Evan Semerad[6]; 4. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[2]; 5. 45-Bradley Cox[5]; 6. 27-Luke Samuelson[4]; 7. 22-Remmi Butolph[8]; 8. 22H-Carson Holt[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 11.906[2]; 2. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 11.950[3]; 3. B2-Carson Bolden, 11.992[5]; 4. 4G-Landon Gasseling, 12.020[1]; 5. 70-Micah Becker, 12.079[4]; 6. 1-KC Sparks, 12.101[6]; 7. GH7-Garyn Howard, 12.148[7]; 8. P24-Aiden Howard, 12.228[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley, 11.888[6]; 2. 30-Kyler Bearce, 12.064[4]; 3. 319-Haidyn Hansen, 12.065[5]; 4. 75-Gavyn Bolt, 12.103[8]; 5. 63-Jack Thomas, 12.142[2]; 6. 7G-Ollie Geiger, 12.173[1]; 7. 87C-Callan Hill, 12.332[3]; 8. 18-Tityn Roberts, 12.332[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 59-Evan Semerad, 12.082[1]; 2. 5L-Landon Jesina, 12.170[4]; 3. 8Z-Kasen Zorn, 12.231[3]; 4. 18K-Keegan Gasseling, 12.290[5]; 5. 45-Bradley Cox, 12.384[7]; 6. 27-Luke Samuelson, 12.494[2]; 7. 22H-Carson Holt, 12.565[6]; 8. 22-Remmi Butolph, 12.577[8]

NOW 600 PR