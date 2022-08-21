BMR Dominates Early In NAPA 150 At Monroe

Bill McAnally Racing drivers Cole Moore and Landen Lewis dominated the first half of the NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 at Evergreen Speedway on Saturday night and went on to finish fourth and sixth, respectively, as the 1,000th event for the ARCA Menards Series West was celebrated.

After starting second on the grid, Lewis dashed into the lead in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS. Moore started fourth in the No. 99 Adaptive One Chevrolet SS and took advantage of an early restart to charge into second.

Lewis paced the field for the first 32 laps around the historic .646-mile fairgrounds track in Monroe, Washington. Moore took the lead at that point and maintained command through the first half of the race. He was shuffled back to second just after a Lap 90 restart, following the race break. Lewis, meanwhile, was fifth through the midway point.

Moore and Lewis continued to battle among the top-five drivers as the laps wound down. Moore was running third when the final caution came out on Lap 120. Lewis was fifth, but opted to pit and returned to the track in ninth. Lewis made his way up to sixth in the final laps, while Moore was fourth when the checkered flag flew.

The NAPA brand was prevalent at the speedway on Saturday, with BMR working with NAPA Seattle on the entitlement event. In advance of the race, team owner Bill McAnally, NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday, and driver Landen Lewis visited NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and NAPA AutoCare shops in the Seattle market area. On Saturday, special guests were treated to a VIP experience, with a special hospitality and a pit tour – along with VIP guest crew members.

ARCA Menards Series West Event:

Race: NAPA AUTO PARTS150 (Race 7 of 11) Aug. 20, 2022

Location: Evergreen Speedway, Monroe, Wash. (.646-mile oval)

Television: USA Network on Aug. 26, 11 a.m. PT

BMR PR