IndyCar: Graham Rahal Leads Final Practice at World-Wide Technology Raceway Featured

Graham Rahal - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By: Chris Owens

Graham Rahal led the final practice session on Friday for the NTT IndyCar Series at World-Wide Technology Raceway. Rahal, starting 16th on the starting grid in the race, led the session with a lap of 25.3196 seconds / 177.728 mph.

The Ohio native with six career victories goes into the weekend looking to score his first podium finish of the season. 

Scott Dixon sat runner-up sitting 0.0384 seconds behind the final practice leader. Dixon, sitting six points back of points leader Will Power, posted a 25.3580s / 177.459 mph. The native of New Zealand enters Gateway with two wins and three podium finishes in 14 events.

David Malukas sat third when the session ended in the No. 18 Honda machine. Malukas will start 12th in the race.

Romain Grosjean and Alex Palou rounded out the top five.

Pole winner Will Power, after tying Mario Andretti for all-time career IndyCar poles, ended the session 17th on the speed chart. 

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will take place at 6:00 p.m. ET. live on USA and IndyCar Radio.

