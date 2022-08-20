Loss And Spraggins Earn First NOW600 Wins While Rueschenberg Returns To Victory Lane

Overcoming a late afternoon shower that put Friday’s program behind a couple of hours at Jefferson County Speedway, the F-Town Tooleys Showdown fired off with Corbin Rueschenberg making his return to Victory Lane, while J.J. Loss and Scout Spraggins finally added their name to the list of winners with the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division.

Round 2 of Nebraska Micro Week, Friday’s field consisted of 91 drivers making up 121 entries from 12 states and Australia.

Battling into the lead on the start, Californian turned Okie, J.J. Loss, finally made it to the top with his first win coming in A-Class. Keeping a comfortable pace until traffic with ten to go, the No. 67j found roads blocked. Allowing Dominic White to close the gap down from over 1.5-seconds, a red with six laps to go cleared the way for Loss to get the win. White held on for second, while Tyler Kuykendall moved from seventh to third. Frank Flud was fourth from tenth, with Jason Friesen in fifth.

Win No. 2 for the Mesa, Ariz. driver, Corbin Rueschenberg, led start to finish in Stock Non-Wing. Thursday’s winner, Brecken Reese, crossed second with Missouri’s Tyler Kuykendall in third. Garett Benson fourth was followed by Frank Flud in fifth.

Close on numerous occasions, Oklahoma’s Scout Spraggins became the 52nd driver to top Restricted competition with the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division. Winning by 0.768-seconds, the runner-up spot went to Jett Nunley, who rolled through from eighth. Slipping to third on Lap 23, Missouri’s Jack Thomas followed, with Cale Lagroon and Haidyn Hansen completing the top five.

A tip of the cap is due to the track crew at Jefferson County Speedway, as well as the teams, for not throwing in the towel and working to bring the track back after the late afternoon storm.

Nebraska Micro Week continues Saturday, August 20 at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., before wrapping up at the small track inside the Belleville High Banks on Sunday, August 21.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil NOW600

Jefferson County Speedway (Fairbury, Neb.)

Friday, August 19, 2022

Stock Non-Wing

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[1]; 3. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[4]; 4. 2B-Garrett Benson[6]; 5. 81-Frank Flud[7]; 6. 11J-Joey Starnes[5]; 7. 5A-Ava Gropp[8]; 8. 67J-JJ Loss[17]; 9. 3W-Chris Cochran[18]; 10. 3-Cale Coons[3]; 11. 35-Gaige Weldon[13]; 12. 26K-Kale Drake[15]; 13. 22P-Jesse Pate[19]; 14. 91-Jaxon Brenning[11]; 15. 2V-Josh Voorhees[12]; 16. 77E-Cole Esgar[14]; 17. 17-Talon McConnell[10]; 18. 72-Alex Karpowicz[20]; 19. 78-Ethan Ayars[9]; 20. 12-Frank Galusha[16]

Dirt2Media B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[1]; 2. 3W-Chris Cochran[10]; 3. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[2]; 4. 66-Jayden Clay[4]; 5. 98X-Ed Libonati[9]; 6. 96C-Cameron Counter[11]; 7. 55-Dalton Burley[8]; 8. 63-Todd Odle[13]; 9. 33-Cruz Dickerson[12]; 10. 7R-Rob Lipker[16]; 11. 98-Matthew Laflin[14]; 12. 1J-Cameron Paul[6]; 13. 1F-Jason Friesen[5]; 14. 8T-Cody Berkenmeier[3]; 15. 22-Cahle Olsen[15]; 16. 14-Tyler Hendrickson[7]

Dirt2Media B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 12-Frank Galusha[1]; 2. 22P-Jesse Pate[2]; 3. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[6]; 4. 7J-Jacob Latta[3]; 5. 17E-Kaylee Esgar[11]; 6. 98L-Todd Laflin[8]; 7. 37-Josh Halte[5]; 8. 67-Greg Berry[10]; 9. 87-Jesse Edwards[12]; 10. 23R-Skylar Rhoades[7]; 11. 38-Riley Osantowski[13]; 12. 33X-Laike Imm[14]; 13. 78C-Chance Cody[15]; 14. 81AU-Dekota Gay[4]; 15. 11-Darren Brown[9]; 16. 47-Cory Kelley[16]

Dirt2Media B-Main 3 (12 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss[1]; 2. 72-Alex Karpowicz[2]; 3. 14X-Kyle Kugel[4]; 4. 19X-Marcus Kennedy[3]; 5. 2-Jake Galusha[10]; 6. 74-Blake Mikesell[5]; 7. 21-Keegan Osantowski[8]; 8. 97-Donnie Burrows[13]; 9. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[7]; 10. 93-Jason Brinkman[15]; 11. 13C-Chris Counter[6]; 12. 13-Elijah Gile[9]; 13. 57T-Kyle Thompson[11]; 14. A51-Jason Trosper[12]; 15. 11T-Taitum McElvany[14]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 2. 77E-Cole Esgar[2]; 3. 66-Jayden Clay[1]; 4. 19X-Marcus Kennedy[3]; 5. 37-Josh Halte[6]; 6. 55-Dalton Burley[7]; 7. 87-Jesse Edwards[5]; 8. 63-Todd Odle[8]; 9. (DNS) 47-Cory Kelley

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 2. 35-Gaige Weldon[2]; 3. 67J-JJ Loss[3]; 4. 1J-Cameron Paul[1]; 5. 74-Blake Mikesell[6]; 6. 98L-Todd Laflin[7]; 7. 33-Cruz Dickerson[5]; 8. 38-Riley Osantowski[8]; 9. 93-Jason Brinkman[9]

Velox Racing Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2V-Josh Voorhees[1]; 2. 11J-Joey Starnes[4]; 3. 12-Frank Galusha[3]; 4. 81AU-Dekota Gay[2]; 5. 1F-Jason Friesen[6]; 6. 3W-Chris Cochran[5]; 7. 17E-Kaylee Esgar[7]; 8. 97-Donnie Burrows[8]

Velox Racing Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Cale Coons[4]; 2. 17-Talon McConnell[3]; 3. 8T-Cody Berkenmeier[2]; 4. 7J-Jacob Latta[6]; 5. 14-Tyler Hendrickson[5]; 6. 2-Jake Galusha[1]; 7. 67-Greg Berry[8]; 8. 98-Matthew Laflin[7]; 9. 78C-Chance Cody[9]

Velox Racing Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[2]; 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[4]; 3. 26K-Kale Drake[5]; 4. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[1]; 5. 14X-Kyle Kugel[3]; 6. 98X-Ed Libonati[6]; 7. 13-Elijah Gile[9]; 8. 33X-Laike Imm[7]; 9. 7R-Rob Lipker[8]

Velox Racing Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 78-Ethan Ayars[2]; 2. 91-Jaxon Brenning[3]; 3. 22P-Jesse Pate[5]; 4. 72-Alex Karpowicz[4]; 5. 21-Keegan Osantowski[1]; 6. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[7]; 7. 96C-Cameron Counter[6]; 8. A51-Jason Trosper[9]; 9. 22-Cahle Olsen[8]

Velox Racing Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 5A-Ava Gropp[2]; 2. 2B-Garrett Benson[4]; 3. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[3]; 4. 13C-Chris Counter[1]; 5. 23R-Skylar Rhoades[5]; 6. 11-Darren Brown[6]; 7. 57T-Kyle Thompson[7]; 8. 11T-Taitum McElvany[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 11.889[2]; 2. 19X-Marcus Kennedy, 12.090[3]; 3. 77E-Cole Esgar, 12.156[1]; 4. 66-Jayden Clay, 12.159[7]; 5. 87-Jesse Edwards, 12.284[6]; 6. 37-Josh Halte, 12.307[8]; 7. 55-Dalton Burley, 12.461[9]; 8. 63-Todd Odle, 12.716[5]; 9. 11T-Taitum McElvany, 12.716[4]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 11.673[8]; 2. 67J-JJ Loss, 11.978[1]; 3. 35-Gaige Weldon, 11.981[4]; 4. 1J-Cameron Paul, 12.060[7]; 5. 33-Cruz Dickerson, 12.166[6]; 6. 74-Blake Mikesell, 12.571[2]; 7. 98L-Todd Laflin, 12.743[3]; 8. 38-Riley Osantowski, 12.743[5]; 9. 47-Cory Kelley, 12.743[9]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 11J-Joey Starnes, 11.857[6]; 2. 12-Frank Galusha, 11.907[3]; 3. 81AU-Dekota Gay, 11.964[2]; 4. 2V-Josh Voorhees, 11.964[1]; 5. 3W-Chris Cochran, 12.066[8]; 6. 1F-Jason Friesen, 12.194[7]; 7. 17E-Kaylee Esgar, 12.253[9]; 8. 97-Donnie Burrows, 12.856[5]; 9. 93-Jason Brinkman, 12.856[4]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 3-Cale Coons, 12.063[3]; 2. 17-Talon McConnell, 12.067[1]; 3. 8T-Cody Berkenmeier, 12.141[9]; 4. 2-Jake Galusha, 12.213[2]; 5. 14-Tyler Hendrickson, 12.216[4]; 6. 7J-Jacob Latta, 12.225[5]; 7. 98-Matthew Laflin, 12.293[6]; 8. 67-Greg Berry, 12.580[8]; 9. 78C-Chance Cody, 12.580[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall, 11.798[8]; 2. 14X-Kyle Kugel, 12.065[1]; 3. 81-Frank Flud, 12.086[7]; 4. 2F-Jadyn Friesen, 12.093[6]; 5. 26K-Kale Drake, 12.123[9]; 6. 98X-Ed Libonati, 12.240[5]; 7. 33X-Laike Imm, 12.331[2]; 8. 7R-Rob Lipker, 12.427[4]; 9. 13-Elijah Gile, 12.427[3]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 6 (3 Laps): 1. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 11.931[6]; 2. 91-Jaxon Brenning, 12.107[5]; 3. 78-Ethan Ayars, 12.199[7]; 4. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 12.213[3]; 5. 96C-Cameron Counter, 12.270[2]; 6. 9T-Tanner Holwerda, 12.301[4]; 7. 22-Cahle Olsen, 12.301[1]; 8. A51-Jason Trosper, 12.301[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 7 (3 Laps): 1. 2B-Garrett Benson, 11.867[8]; 2. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 12.061[1]; 3. 5A-Ava Gropp, 12.141[2]; 4. 13C-Chris Counter, 12.211[6]; 5. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, 12.392[7]; 6. 11-Darren Brown, 12.413[5]; 7. 57T-Kyle Thompson, 16.859[4]; 8. 22P-Jesse Pate, 16.859[3]

Winged A-Class

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss[2]; 2. 11D-Dominic White[3]; 3. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[6]; 4. 81-Frank Flud[10]; 5. 1F-Jason Friesen[1]; 6. 72-Alex Karpowicz[9]; 7. 2B-Garrett Benson[11]; 8. 35-Gaige Weldon[16]; 9. 3-Cale Coons[13]; 10. 17-Jason Potter[14]; 11. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[19]; 12. 81AU-Dekota Gay[17]; 13. 13-Elijah Gile[4]; 14. 21-Keegan Osantowski[20]; 15. 66-Jayden Clay[15]; 16. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]; 17. 20Q-Brecken Reese[12]; 18. 38-Riley Osantowski[21]; 19. 91-Jaxon Brenning[5]; 20. 11J-Joey Starnes[8]; 21. 78-Ethan Ayars[18]

Dirt2Media B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 66-Jayden Clay[2]; 2. 81AU-Dekota Gay[1]; 3. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[6]; 4. 99-Robbie Johnson[3]; 5. 14-Tyler Hendrickson[5]; 6. 7A-Aaron Jesina[10]; 7. 14N-Damian Nelson[7]; 8. 45-Megan Thomas[8]; 9. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[4]; 10. 11-Darren Brown[9]; 11. 38-Riley Osantowski[11]; 12. 33-Cruz Dickerson[12]

Dirt2Media B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 35-Gaige Weldon[1]; 2. 78-Ethan Ayars[2]; 3. 21-Keegan Osantowski[10]; 4. 98X-Ed Libonati[6]; 5. 33J-Jett Nunley[3]; 6. 23R-Skylar Rhoades[8]; 7. 87-Jesse Edwards[7]; 8. A51-Jason Trosper[12]; 9. 13C-Chris Counter[4]; 10. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[5]; 11. 57T-Kyle Thompson[9]; 12. 00T-TJ Starck[11]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Elijah Gile[4]; 2. 17-Jason Potter[1]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[3]; 4. 99-Robbie Johnson[2]; 5. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[5]; 6. 98X-Ed Libonati[7]; 7. 7A-Aaron Jesina[6]; 8. (DNS) A51-Jason Trosper

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Jaxon Brenning[2]; 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[3]; 3. 11J-Joey Starnes[4]; 4. 13C-Chris Counter[1]; 5. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[6]; 6. 45-Megan Thomas[5]; 7. 23R-Skylar Rhoades[8]; 8. 21-Keegan Osantowski[7]

Velox Racing Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 72-Alex Karpowicz[1]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[2]; 3. 2B-Garrett Benson[3]; 4. 81AU-Dekota Gay[4]; 5. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[5]; 6. 38-Riley Osantowski[6]; 7. 11-Darren Brown[7]; 8. 33-Cruz Dickerson[8]

Velox Racing Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1F-Jason Friesen[2]; 2. 11D-Dominic White[4]; 3. 66-Jayden Clay[1]; 4. 78-Ethan Ayars[5]; 5. 33J-Jett Nunley[3]; 6. 14N-Damian Nelson[6]; 7. 57T-Kyle Thompson[7]

Velox Racing Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss[2]; 2. 3-Cale Coons[1]; 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 4. 35-Gaige Weldon[3]; 5. 14-Tyler Hendrickson[5]; 6. 87-Jesse Edwards[6]; 7. 00T-TJ Starck[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 13-Elijah Gile, 11.354[5]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 11.548[8]; 3. 99-Robbie Johnson, 11.585[1]; 4. 17-Jason Potter, 11.702[3]; 5. 2F-Jadyn Friesen, 11.813[2]; 6. 7A-Aaron Jesina, 11.846[7]; 7. 98X-Ed Libonati, 11.908[6]; 8. (DNS) A51-Jason Trosper, 11.908

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 11J-Joey Starnes, 11.419[7]; 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall, 11.549[5]; 3. 91-Jaxon Brenning, 11.632[8]; 4. 13C-Chris Counter, 11.651[3]; 5. 45-Megan Thomas, 11.712[1]; 6. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 11.745[2]; 7. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 11.796[4]; 8. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, 11.930[6]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 81AU-Dekota Gay, 11.376[7]; 2. 2B-Garrett Benson, 11.479[3]; 3. 81-Frank Flud, 11.536[4]; 4. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 11.544[1]; 5. 9T-Tanner Holwerda, 11.709[5]; 6. 11-Darren Brown, 11.717[6]; 7. (DNS) 38-Riley Osantowski, 11.717; 8. (DNS) 33-Cruz Dickerson, 12.001

Performance Electronics Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 11D-Dominic White, 11.338[7]; 2. 33J-Jett Nunley, 11.513[4]; 3. 1F-Jason Friesen, 11.596[1]; 4. 66-Jayden Clay, 11.624[2]; 5. 78-Ethan Ayars, 11.629[6]; 6. 14N-Damian Nelson, 11.736[5]; 7. 57T-Kyle Thompson, 11.990[3]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 11.241[7]; 2. 35-Gaige Weldon, 11.398[2]; 3. 67J-JJ Loss, 11.463[5]; 4. 3-Cale Coons, 11.465[4]; 5. 14-Tyler Hendrickson, 11.526[6]; 6. 87-Jesse Edwards, 11.938[3]; 7. (DNS) 00T-TJ Starck, 12.001

Restricted 'A' Class

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 10S-Scout Spraggins[1]; 2. 33-Jett Nunley[8]; 3. 63-Jack Thomas[6]; 4. 24C-Cale Lagroon[5]; 5. 319-Haidyn Hansen[2]; 6. 59-Evan Semerad[9]; 7. GH7-Garyn Howard[10]; 8. 1-KC Sparks[14]; 9. 30-Kyler Bearce[12]; 10. 45-Bradley Cox[21]; 11. 7G-Ollie Geiger[4]; 12. 87C-Callan Hill[3]; 13. 5L-Landon Jesina[11]; 14. B2-Carson Bolden[18]; 15. 70-Micah Becker[7]; 16. P24-Aiden Howard[19]; 17. 00T-TJ Stark[15]; 18. 18-Tityn Roberts[22]; 19. 27-Luke Samuelson[20]; 20. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[13]; 21. 22-Carson Holt[16]; 22. 75-Gavyn Bolt[17]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 63-Jack Thomas[4]; 2. 10S-Scout Spraggins[2]; 3. 30-Kyler Bearce[1]; 4. 33-Jett Nunley[8]; 5. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[3]; 6. P24-Aiden Howard[6]; 7. 27-Luke Samuelson[5]; 8. 18-Tityn Roberts[7]

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24C-Cale Lagroon[3]; 2. 319-Haidyn Hansen[2]; 3. 70-Micah Becker[5]; 4. 5L-Landon Jesina[6]; 5. 75-Gavyn Bolt[1]; 6. 22-Carson Holt[7]; 7. B2-Carson Bolden[4]

Velox Racing Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 87C-Callan Hill[2]; 2. 7G-Ollie Geiger[4]; 3. 59-Evan Semerad[3]; 4. GH7-Garyn Howard[6]; 5. 1-KC Sparks[5]; 6. 00T-TJ Stark[7]; 7. 45-Bradley Cox[1]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 63-Jack Thomas, 12.134[1]; 2. 8Z-Kasen Zorn, 12.345[7]; 3. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 12.379[8]; 4. 30-Kyler Bearce, 12.510[4]; 5. 27-Luke Samuelson, 12.514[5]; 6. P24-Aiden Howard, 12.615[2]; 7. 18-Tityn Roberts, 12.697[6]; 8. 33-Jett Nunley, 12.697[3]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden, 12.111[5]; 2. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 12.188[3]; 3. 319-Haidyn Hansen, 12.226[1]; 4. 75-Gavyn Bolt, 12.376[6]; 5. 70-Micah Becker, 12.482[7]; 6. 5L-Landon Jesina, 12.501[2]; 7. 22-Carson Holt, 12.526[4]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 7G-Ollie Geiger, 11.965[5]; 2. 59-Evan Semerad, 12.310[3]; 3. 87C-Callan Hill, 12.312[6]; 4. 45-Bradley Cox, 12.362[2]; 5. 1-KC Sparks, 12.374[1]; 6. GH7-Garyn Howard, 12.394[4]; 7. 00T-TJ Stark, 12.521[7]

