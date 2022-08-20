Flowdynamics Drivers Ready for Saturday’s Hall of Fame Night at Perris

Fresh off an appearance at the Santa Maria Raceway two weeks ago, Flowdynamics drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams are primed and ready for this Saturday’s California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night at Perris Auto Speedway. Going into the night, both drivers on the young team are fighting for positions in the USAC/CRA Series championship point standings.

Williams enters Saturday’s battle fifth in points. He only trails the fourth-place driver by 13-points. He is only 31 markers behind his brother Austin and he has also closed to within 60 points of the second place driver.

Riverside, California’s McCarthy, will begin the night tied for 10th in the standings. He is a mere three points out of ninth.

Thus far in 2022, Perris has been good to the Flowdynamics drivers. McCarthy’s two best finishes have come at the track closest to his Riverside home. He placed seventh at the track’s sprint car season opener on March 26th. He took an eighth on the famous half-mile oval the last time USAC/CRA was there on June 25th.

Williams, who has two fourth-place finishes on the year including the last series race two weeks ago at Santa Maria, scored a fifth at the PAS on June 25th and an eighth in the Salute to Indy on Memorial Day weekend.

Williams, who lives in Yorba Linda, California has been second fastest in qualifying two times in the first 13 races of the year. One of those came at Tulare in early April and the other was at Perris on June 25th. He was 5th quickest at The PAS on March 26th. Like Williams, McCarthy has also qualified in the top five three times. His best qualifying result was a third at Mohave Valley Raceway in April. His best effort at Perris was on March 26th when he timed in fourth fastest. His other top five was a fifth at Ventura on June 11th.

In preliminary heat race action this year, each Flowdynamics driver has two wins. McCarthy has triumphed at Perris and Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. Williams’ victories have come at the Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford and the Bakersfield Speedway.

Saturday’s race is one of the most popular of the season at Perris for fans and drivers. It is the annual California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night. In addition to the regular USAC/CRA purse, fans have jumped on board and chipped in more than $12,000.00 in bonus prize money. The Billy Wilkerson Fast Time Award will pay a whopping $1,000.00 (plus an extra $400.00 if the fast time breaks the existing track record). The four fastest qualifiers on the night will contest the Plastic Express Junior Kurtz/Bill Simpson trophy dash. The winner will receive $2,000.00 for that event and second place will pay $1,000.00. The main event has $5,900.00 posted in lap money with the leader of each lap taking home a minimum of $100.00 all the way up to $700.00. In addition, there will be other bonuses on the night like $500.00 for the best passing job in the main event and $100.00 for the winner of each heat race.

Spectator gates will open at 5:00 PM on Saturday, and the first race will be at 7:00. For fans who would like to attend to watch the Flowdynamics duo in person, adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get him for $25. For kids 6 through 12 it is just $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. Advance tickets are available at the following link https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For those who do not wish to purchase tickets in advance, there will be plenty of tickets available at the ticket window on Saturday. The track is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the city of Perris (92571). The fairgrounds charges $10 for parking.

After Saturday’s race at Perris, McCarthy and Williams will get back on the track when the series heads to the Bakersfield Speedway for the second time in 2022 on September 3rd. They will then return to their home track in Perris on September 17th.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdyanmics PR